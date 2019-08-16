Organizers of Moscow protests sued for total sum of about $197,000

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Mosgortrans (a state-owned company operating public transport in Moscow) along with other organizations have sued the masterminds of protests in support of unregistered candidates for the Moscow State Duma to the total sum of 13 mln rubles (around $197,000), the Moscow City Court’s press service informed TASS on Friday.

"Lawsuits have been filed against Ilya Yashin, Yulia Galyamina, Lyubov Sobol, Ivan Zhdanov, Alexei Navalny, Vladimir Milov to the total sum of 13 mln rubles," the court informed.