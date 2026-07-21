Cosmonauts on ISS use AI to create reports

ST. PETERSBURG, July 21. /TASS/. Artificial Intelligence is already being used at the International Space Station in the test mode helping cosmonauts make daily reports and optimize work processes, Deputy CEO of the Roscosmos State Space Corporation Sergey Krikalev told TASS.

"Work with modern technology, including information technology, will be the basis for optimizing astronauts’ work on board. On the ISS, in a kind of scientific experiment, they're testing out artificial intelligence to facilitate work tasks for creating future reports and making daily reports," said Krikalev.

Engineers on Earth and astronauts in space are working with new technologies to create and upgrade machinery, he added.