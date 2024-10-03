First Russian satellite with import substitution to be launched in December 2026

YAROSLAVL, October 3. /TASS/. The first Russian import-substituted communication satellite Express-AMU4 is scheduled to be launched in December 2026, according to the report of CEO of the Russian Satellite Communications Company Alexey Volin.

"Launch - December 2026; commissioning - March 2027," as specified on a slide in Volin’s presentations at the plenary session of the SATCOMRUS 2024 conference.

The spacecraft will be able to provide services in Latin America, Africa and the Middle East, the chief executive said. "In Europe also, if users are found," he added.