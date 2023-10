MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. A coolant leak from the external (reserve) radiator circuit at the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module of the Russian segment of the ISS was reported on Monday, Roscosmos told reporters.

The radiator circuit "was delivered to the station in 2012," the state corporation said. It specified that the main thermal control circuit of the module is functioning normally, providing comfortable conditions in the habitation module.