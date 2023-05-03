Progress MS-23 space freighter to deliver birthday present for cosmonaut Petelin

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The Progress MS-23 space freighter, that will depart to the International Space Station (ISS) on May 24, will bring a birthday present to Russian cosmonaut and TASS correspondent aboard the ISS Dmitry Petelin, the Russian ISS crew’s psychological support team has told TASS.

"The Progress MS-23 will carry a birthday present for Dmitry Petelin, prepared by his family and friends. We are not going to say what it is. Let it be a surprise," a team member said.

The cosmonaut will mark his 40th birthday on July 10.

The second space freighter, sent to the ISS in 2023, will also deliver rations and additional sets of food for each of the crew members, including "different treats sent by families and friends of the cosmonauts."

The Russian crew of the International Space Station (ISS) currently comprises Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin and Andrey Fedyaev. Besides, NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen, Frank Rubio, Woody Hoburg and astronaut from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sultan al-Neyadi are on duty aboard the orbital outpost.

Prokopyev, Petelin and Rubio had their missions extended for a few months due to an external coolant leak at the Soyuz MS-22, their ride home, while it was docked outside of the ISS on December 15. The cosmonauts arrived at the ISS on September 21 and were scheduled to return to the Earth at the end of March.