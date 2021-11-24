Young scientists from Yekaterinburg develop system for monitoring greenhouse gas emissions

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Scientists from the Youth Research Laboratory of Disturbed Lands and Technogenic Objects’ Reclamation at Ural State Mining University (USMU) in Yekaterinburg developed a system of sensors, which is installed at the sources of greenhouse gas emissions, the university’s press service said on Wednesday.

Monitoring takes into account various technological processes, weather changes and a number of other factors. Reports generated on the basis of instrumental odour monitoring help to more accurately calculate the amount of harmful gases emitted by production. In May 2022, USMU scientists will install their development at one of the enterprises of the Ural Mining and Metallurgical Company (UMMC, headquartered in Verkhnyaya Pyshma, Sverdlovsk Region).

"This research, in particular, is aimed at wider implementation of ESG practices at a UMMC enterprise and declared principles of sustainable development: environmental friendliness, social responsibility, quality corporate management. An important point in this regard is the compliance of the real state of affairs with the declared principles, as well as increased transparency in reports provided by industrialists. Enterprises, claiming compliance with ESG-criteria, must be ready to confirm their reports on sustainable development with reports on operating activities, and this requires improvement of monitoring systems," the press service quotes UGU Rector Alexey Dushin.

According to Vera Yurak, head of the USGU Youth Laboratory, the methodological guidelines currently used by organizations to quantify greenhouse gas emissions are based on average values and have to be calculated, which often does not reflect the actual production situation. "The use of our system will allow enterprises to operate with instrumental calculations, and therefore conduct more accurate monitoring," - said the head of the laboratory.

The Youth Research Laboratory of Disturbed Lands and Technogenic Objects’ Reclamation has been developing its own gas monitoring system since 2020.