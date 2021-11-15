Russian cosmonaut traces possible air leak spot in orbital outpost’s Zvezda module

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Roscosmos cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov detected a possible air leak spot in the intermediate chamber of the Zvezda module aboard the International Space Station (ISS), the cosmonaut told the Flight Control Center during a communications session on Monday.

The Russian cosmonaut said he had traced the possible spot of the continued air leak while inspecting the Zvezda module’s intermediate chamber at the weekend.

"I began preparing a perimeter for laying a cord today. I detected a suspicious spot and started to examine it," the cosmonaut said, replying to a question about the work in the intermediate compartment in a live broadcast by NASA.

As the Russian cosmonaut said, he made a photo of the detected spot using a microscope with magnifying lens. He did not make video footage of the works, he said.

In March, Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov carried out repair and recovery work in the Russian Zvezda module where a crack and some potential air leaks had been detected. The Russian crewmembers conducted all their operations under the direction of the ISS Russian Segment’s main operational control group and engineers of the Energia Space Rocket Corporation. All of the Russian crew’s operations were agreed with NASA specialists on an instruction from Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin.

In mid-April, Roscosmos cosmonaut Ivan Vagner told reporters that the air leak aboard the orbital outpost had dropped three-fold after the cracks were sealed.