Developer rules out delayed adverse reactions to Sputnik V vaccine

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Delayed adverse reactions to the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine are impossible, Alexander Gintsburg, the Director of the Gamaleya Center, the vaccine developer, told reporters on Wednesday.

"Given how Sputnik V is designed, it’s out of the question. As my fellow developers and I have said on numerous occasions, Sputnik V is not a live vaccine," he pointed out.

According to Gintsburg, the vaccine does not multiply inside the human body so it can neither impact DNA, cause cancer or affect heredity.

People tolerate Sputnik V better than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, Gamaleya Center Deputy Director Denis Logunov, in turn, told reporters.

"If you look at reports from Argentina and Hungary, as well as at reports published in San Marino, which particularly concern the vaccine’s effectiveness, you will see that people do tolerate Sputnik V better than the Pfizer and Moderna shots, it can be compared to inactivated vaccines. And the main thing is that it’s indeed highly effective, with Argentina reporting its level of effectiveness at over 93%," he specified.

August 11 marks one year since Russia registered Sputnik V, the world’s first vaccine against COVID-19. Russia began to provide the medication to other countries in late 2020, with Belarus being the first export destination. As of August 2021, Sputnik V was approved in 69 countries with a total population of over 3.7 bln. More than 50 countries are using the vaccine to inoculate their population.