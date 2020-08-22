Angara heavy rocket arrives to northwest Russia’s Plesetsk launch center — source

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Angara-A5 heavy carrier rocket was recently delivered to the Plesetsk space center in northwestern Russia for pre-launch preparations, a rocket and space industry source told TASS on Saturday.

"A train with the heavy Angara-A5 rocket arrived to the space center recently," the source said.

The rocket left the Khrunichev center overnight to August 14. Earlier, a source in the rocket and space industry told TASS that it was expected to arrive to the northwestern Russian launch facility on August 17.

Head of the State Space Corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said in May that flight tests of the heavy-class Angara-A5 heavy-lift launch vehicle were due to resume in the fall of 2020.

The Angara is a family of next-generation Russian space rockets. It consists of light, medium and heavy carrier rockets with a lifting capacity of up to 37.5 tonnes. The new family of rockets uses environmentally-friendly propellant components. So far, Russia has carried out only two Angara launches, both of them from the Plesetsk launch center: a light Angara-1.2PP blasted off in July 2014 and its heavy version lifted off in December 2014.