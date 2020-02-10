Talks with NASA on cooperation in far space research due in April — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. The head of Russia’s state-run space corporation Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, plans to discuss cooperation in far space research with the US side, the space official said on his Twitter page on Monday.

"In the run-up to the manned mission in April, we plan to hold talks with US colleagues on cooperation in far space research," Rogozin wrote.

The next ISS expedition will be launched on board the Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan on April 9, 2020. The crew will comprise Russian cosmonauts Nikolai Tikhonov and Andrei Babkin and US astronaut Chris Cassidy. For the first time ever, the spacecraft will be launched atop the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket.