Upper stage of Soyuz rocket to be replaced after cancelled launch - source

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The upper stage of the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket, whose January 24 launch was postponed due to a technical malfunction, will be replaced, a space industry source told TASS on Saturday.

Earlier reports said that the Soyuz carrier rocket was scheduled to deliver the Meridian satellite to the orbit on January 24, but the launch was postponed before the rocket was fuelled. A rocket and space industry source identified the problem as a short circuit in a cabel in one of the third stage's systems.

"A decision has been made to replace the upper stage," the source said.

Another source said that the launch had been rescheduled for February 14 and the date remains unchanged.