Methane-powered rocket to come twice as cheap as Soyuz-2 carrier — developers

SAMARA, January 16. /TASS/. The launch of a Russian rocket powered by methane is expected to cost half as much as the lift-off of a Soyuz-2 carrier, Progress Space Rocket Center CEO Dmitry Baranov said at a press conference in Samara on Thursday.

"The task is to make the rocket’s cost lower than the cost of a Soyuz-2. I can cautiously say the following: this should also apply to the launch service with the lift-off of this rocket. All this should be twice as cheap compared to the Soyuz-2. This is what we are seeking to achieve," Baranov stated.

The Progress Space Rocket Center is developing a rocket based on the methane propellant solely on its own initiative, he informed.