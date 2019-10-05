Russia completes flight trials of next-generation Glonass navigation satellite

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. The flight trials of Glonass-K, the next-generation satellite of Russia’s Glonass navigation system, have been completed, said Anatoly Nestechuk, the chief of staff of the 15th Russian Aerospace Forces Army.

"Trials of the next-generation Glonass-K satellite, which we had carried out as part of the scheduled program of flight tests, have been completed as of today," Nestechuk told the Ekho Moskvy radio station on Saturday.

He said the satellite will be tested as part of the entire Glonass system in the first half of 2020.