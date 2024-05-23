US ambassador visits Gershkovich in Lefortovo pre-trial detention center

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy visited Evan Gershkovich, a correspondent of the US newspaper Wall Street Journal, in Moscow’s Lefortovo pre-trial detention center on Thursday, the US embassy said.

"He is in the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center and maintains a positive attitude," the embassy said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

According to the Center for Public Relations of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), Gershkovich, "acting as an agent for the American side, collected top-secret data about the activity of an enterprise of the Russian military-industrial complex." In this connection, the journalist was detained in Yekaterinburg at the end of March 2023; criminal proceedings were initiated against him under Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Espionage"). According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Gershkovich was caught red-handed. Moscow’s Lefortovo court has sanctioned his arrest until May 29.