BRICS foreign ministers support reforming UN, its Security Council — statement

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The top diplomats of BRICS member countries supported reforming the United Nations, including its Security Council, reads a media statement posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website following a meeting of the grouping’s foreign ministers on the margins of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"The Ministers supported a comprehensive reform of the UN, including its Security Council, with a view to making it more democratic, representative, effective and efficient, and to increase the representation of developing countries in the Council’s memberships so that it can adequately respond to prevailing global challenges, and supported the legitimate aspirations of emerging and developing countries from Africa, Asia and Latin America, including Brazil, India and South Africa, to play a greater role in international affairs, in particular in the United Nations, including its Security Council," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a media statement.