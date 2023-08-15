Moscow Conference on International Security to tackle common challenges in unstable world

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The 11th Moscow Conference on International Security kicks off on Tuesday at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center. Representatives of defense departments and international organizations, military experts and diplomats from several dozen countries will discuss common threats to global and regional stability, as well as various aspects of security in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and Europe.

The central theme of the event, organized by the Russian Defense Ministry, will be the establishment of cooperation in the new realities arising in the process of establishing a multipolar world order. As the Russian top defense official Sergey Shoigu pointed out in his welcoming speech, since its establishment in 2012, the conference has become a popular platform for discussing acute international problems, but this time it is being held in conditions of "radical changes in the military-political situation." In this context, delegates from different parts of the world are invited to explore opportunities for strengthening cooperation against the background of today's challenges.

The situation around Ukraine will not be left out: in all likelihood, the Russian side will share with its colleagues the conclusions and experiences gained during the current hybrid confrontation with the West.

Conference program

Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the conference participants with an informative video message, which was previously announced by Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the opening of the conference will also feature an address by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Reports on key issues of global security in a multipolar world will be delivered by Defense Minister Shoigu, Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out ahead of the event that the top Russian diplomat’s speech will be devoted to the theme of seeking ways of development outside Western mechanisms, including through strengthening multilateral associations of a new type, such as the SCO, BRICS, the EAEU and the CSTO.

Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu, who arrived in Moscow on Monday and will stay in Russia until August 19, is expected to speak at the forum. "The views and assessments of the current situation will be presented in speeches by the defense ministers of China, Belarus, Iran's deputy chief of general staff, as well as the heads of defense departments of about 20 other friendly states," the Russian Defense Ministry said. The high-ranking guests include South African Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thandi Modise, Myanmar Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Tin Aung San, Pakistan's First Deputy Defense Minister General Hamood uz Zaman Khan. Former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl will also participate in the conference.

Topics of discussion

In total, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, more than 800 delegates from 76 countries will take part in the conference. Interestingly, this list does not include Western states. According to the program, China, India, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, Mexico, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and North Korea were invited. Representatives of eight international organizations, including the UN, the CSTO, the SCO, ASEAN, the Arab League and the African Union, are also scheduled to take part in the conference.

The event will open with a discussion on "Global Security Realities in a Multipolar World." The program will include three plenary sessions: "Military Aspects of Security in the Middle East and the African Continent", "Security in the Asia-Pacific Region", "Interaction of Military Agencies: Conditions and Expectations."

In addition, independent experts will be able to discuss pressing issues on the agenda in the format of the "One World - Common Security" Discussion Club.