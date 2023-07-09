Russian warplanes strike Ukrainian ammo depot in Shevchenko district

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. An ammo depot of the Ukrainian armed forces in the settlement of Shevchenko was destroyed during an aerial attack, Russia’s battlegroup East Spokesman Oleg Chekhov said.

"Bomber aircraft destroyed an ammunition depot in the Shevchenko area," he said.

In the South Donetsk area, leading detachments of battlegroup East repelled a Ukrainian assaultar Severnoye Urozhaynoye. The was forced to retreat after sustaining heavy casualties.

Russian howitzer crews destroyed a Ukrainian mortar squad, an armored combat vehicle and a drone command post east of Makarovka and northwest of Storozhevoye, as well as an 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer in the Velikaya Novoselka area and a MSTA-B 152mm towed howitzer in the Novy Komar area.

Besides, A Caesar self-propelled howitzer was destroyed by a Lancet loitering munition in the Vesely Gai area.