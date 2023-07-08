Russian military concerned by violation of deconfliction protocols in Syrian airspace

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The Russian military is concerned by numerous violations of deconfliction protocols, committed by drones of the US-led international coalition in the Syrian airspace, the deputy head of the Russian reconciliation center in Syria said on Saturday.

"The Russian side reiterates its concern about systematic violations of deconfliction protocols caused by flights of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the so-called international anti-terrorism coalition and draws attention to continued flights of the coalition’s drones in a zone where air traffic was restricted amid joint Russian-Syrian military exercises," said Oleg Gurinov, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria.

In his words, nine cases in which the coalition’s drones were detected within the restricted zone were registered in the past 24 hours.

Moreover, six aircraft were also spotted in the area in the reported period: two Eurofighter Typhoon multirole fighter jets, two Dassault Rafale aircraft and two F-16s.