Car convoy carrying Holy Fire departs to Christ the Savior Cathedral

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. A delegation of the Foundation of St. Andrew the First-Called, which arrived in Moscow from Jerusalem earlier on Sunday, left the Russian capital’s Vnukovo-3 airport to deliver Holy Fire to Easter service at the Christ the Savior Cathedral.

In the airport, the Holy Fire was greeted by delegations from various eparchies of the Russian Orthodox Church, who will take it with them to dozens of Russian cities.

Also, the Holy Fire will be delivered to 11 churches in the Russian capital.