Kiev troops carry out fourth shelling attack on DPR, ten MLRS rockets fired

DONETSK, April 15. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine conducted their fourth attack with multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) on the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Saturday, firing ten rockets towards Gorlovka, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said.

"Ten MLRS rockets were fired," the mission said on its Telegram channel.

The attack took place at 10:15 p.m. Moscow time, just about 30 minutes after the previous strike.

Earlier, Kiev government troops struck Donetsk, Makeyevka and the settlement of Mineralnoye. Overall, 33 MLRS rockets were fired towards DPR on Saturday.