Putin demands officials promptly rectify mistakes made during mobilization

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday demanded that officials promptly and thoroughly deal with mistakes that have been made during the partial military mobilization.

The president brought up the mistakes, giving a few examples, at a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council.

"This all needs to be dealt with without a fuss, calmly but quickly, in detail, thoroughly," he said.

He called the organization of the partial mobilization a vital issue.

"First of all, I would like to discuss an issue that’s very important and vital for us. I mean the organization of the partial mobilization," the president told the council.

Putin said that "at the request of the Defense Ministry and General Staff, a partial mobilization has been underway in the country since September 21. All orders have been given to the Interior Ministry, Defense Ministry, General Staff and regional heads. The criteria for conducting the partial mobilization have also been laid down."

The president named the groups of Russians that are to be called up.

"The citizens that are to be called up are reservists, primarily those who served in the armed forces, have the desired military professions and relevant experience," Putin said.

He also stressed that mobilized people must undergo additional training.

"Those called up for military service must undergo additional military training before being sent to their units. I would like to draw your attention to the fact that practicing joint combat and training for the people is a requirement that must be strictly met," Putin said.

Mistake during mobilization

The president conceded mistakes were made during the mobilization.

"In the course of mobilization measures - a lot of information is coming in from citizens on this subject regarding the organization of the draft, the quality of supply, living conditions and other issues - many questions have arisen. It’s necessary to correct all the mistakes and prevent them from happening again, for example, regarding people who are entitled to a deferment," he said. These people include fathers of many children, people with chronic diseases and those who have grown out of conscription age, he said.

"It’s necessary to deal with each case separately, and if a mistake was made, it must be corrected so those who were called up without a proper reason return home," Putin said.

He spoke about some other mistakes.

"There are cases when, for example, doctors, highly qualified specialists of other professions, and with many years of experience, instead of serving where they are really needed and doing what they are ready for, are in demand for, for example, in hospitals, were enrolled as motorized riflemen. Why? And volunteers who, having no callup papers, came to military recruitment offices, and there are many of these people, were turned back. They allegedly didn’t have the necessary military specialties. And so on. They also find other reasons," Putin said.

CIS issues

The president also discussed other issues, including cooperation with CIS countries. Putin said he had earlier on Thursday met with the heads of special services from CIS countries and they "raised some issues that, of course, are of interest to Russia as well.".