TASS, September 4. Russia has something to talk about with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky: the implementation of its conditions for resolving the situation in Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday during the broadcast of the Rossiya-1 TV channel's ‘Moscow. Kremlin. Putin’ program.

Journalist Pavel Zarubin asked the Kremlin spokesman if Moscow had anything to talk about with Zelensky after his statements about his unwillingness to resolve the situation peacefully. "Of course, about how our conditions will be met," Peskov said.

He responded in affirmative to a question about whether Russia's conditions remain the same. "Absolutely," the spokesman stressed. "The operation proceeds as planned, all goals will be achieved," he added.