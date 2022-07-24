Lavrov, Arab League chief reiterate interest in close business ties

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit have reiterated mutual interest in invigorating business ties, the Russian foreign ministry said on Sunday.

"During the meeting, the sides highly assessed the level of cooperation between Russia and the Arab League in the interests of settling the crisis situation in the Middle East and North Africa, strengthening security and stability in the region," it said. "Special attention was focused on the prospects for expanding trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Arab countries. The sides reiterated mutual interest in invigorating Russian-Arab business ties to promote trade, industrial cooperation and implement joint projects in Russia and in the Arab League member countries."

The sides also exchanged view on the current aspects on the regional agenda with a focus on thee search for ways of settling the crisis situations in Libya, Syria, Yemen, and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the ministry said.

Lavrov also spoke with the permanent representatives of the Arab League nations.