Russia hopes its response on security guarantees will be analyzed by US - senior diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, February 18. /TASS/. Russia hopes that the United States will thoroughly analyze Russia’s response to Washington’s remarks on security guarantees, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Friday.

"We have conveyed our written reaction to the United States’ response. This written reaction is detailed and clear," he said. "We hope it will be subject to very thorough scrutiny and analysis in Washington where it is addressed to. Because, today we are saying that we need more than mere promises, more than mere statements. We need legally binding guarantees that no one’s security will be built at the expense of the security of the other, in particular, or Russia."

On January 26, the US and NATO handed over written responses to Russia on Moscow’s security guarantees that it was demanding from Washington and Brussels. The American side requested that the documents not be made public, although US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg enumerated their basic provisions. According to these statements, the West did not make concessions to Russia considered to be critical, but did indicate directions for further negotiations.

On February 17, the Russian foreign ministry released its response to the US’ proposals. The text was posted on the ministry’s website and handed over to US Ambassador to Russia john Sullivan.

Developments in Donbass

Russia is very worried over the latest developments in Donbass and calls for stopping sufferings of civilians, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Friday.

"Of course, we are very worried over what is now happening - you have cited latest reports from the site. We are very worried that civilians in this part of Ukraine are facing such sufferings and risks," he told journalists. "Indiscriminate shelling attacks damaging civilian facilities, houses where people live are inadmissible. It must be stopped.".

Provocations in Donbass

Provocations are highly likely in Donbass, taking into account the fact that the West prods Kiev into making ill-considered steps, but they should be eliminated, Vershinin said.

"I do not think that we should talk about any specific timeframe (of Kiev’s potential operation - TASS). We have said as a matter of principle that provocations must be eliminated," he said when asked by TASS.

"Regrettably, provocations are possible in that heated atmosphere and with the Western partners prodding Kiev’s authorities into taking thoughtless actions. It must be ruled out as well," he said.

The situation along the contact line in eastern Ukraine took a turn for the worse in the morning of February 17. The DPR and LPR reported some of the most intensive shelling by Kiev’s armed forces in recent months. There have been no reports of casualties but the shelling damaged some civilian facilities.

On Friday, the leaders of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LPR and DPR), Leonid Pasechnik and Denis Pushilin, announced the evacuation of the republics’ inhabitants to Russia, citing the increasing threat of hostilities.