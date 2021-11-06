BRICS municipalities’ dialogue helps expand partnership, says Russia’s top diplomat

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The dialogue at the level of BRICS nations’ municipalities helps expand the strategic partnership within the integration, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a video address to participants of the third International municipal forum of BRICS states.

"The dialogue at the level of municipalities plays an increasingly important role. Its contribution to the establishment of new and strengthening of existing contacts is significant," he said. "A fruitful exchange of experience on the issues of urban development, information and communication technologies in the housing and utilities area, including the aspects of artificial intellect, economic prospects, tourism and cultural potential of municipalities, objectively facilitates the expansion of strategic partnership within the integration," Lavrov added.

BRICS is a unique platform for diversified interaction, the minister noted. "The integration is facing ambitious tasks, in the implementation of which humanitarian ties are of no little interest," Lavrov said.