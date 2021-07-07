FSB smokes out four Hizb ut-Tahrir terror cells in three major Russian cities

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has taken down four cells of the Hizb ut-Tahrir terrorist organization in the cities of Penza, Ufa, and Chelyabinsk, the FSB said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Federal Security Service, acting together with the Interior Ministry and the Russian Investigative Committee, took down four cells of the Hizb ut-Tahrir al-Islami terrorist organization (outlawed by the Russian Supreme Court) in Penza, Ufa, and Chelyabinsk in late June and early July. Four ringleaders and 11 active members, including Russian nationals and citizens of Central Asian countries, were detained," the statement reads.

According to the FSB, the detained followed the instructions of the international terrorist organization’s foreign emissaries, carrying out activities aimed at disseminating terrorist ideas in Russia. "They recruited Russia’s Muslim citizens and labor migrants to their ranks at clandestine meetings," the FSB added.

Outlawed Hizb ut-Tahrir propaganda material, communications equipment, and digital storage devices were seized from those taken into custody. Criminal cases have been opened against them.