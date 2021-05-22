Vector plans to apply to WHO for the approval of EpiVacCorona vaccine, says director

NOVOSIBIRS, May 22./TASS/. The Russian State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector plans to submit an application to the World Health Organization (WHO) for the approval of its EpiVacCorona vaccine, Vector’s Director General Rinat Maksyutov told TASS on the sidelines of Knew Knowledge marathon in Novosibirsk on Saturday.

However, this is not a priority task for now, since the center is focused on meeting the demands of the Russian nationals, he said.

"Vector plans to send an application for the approval of the vaccine by the WHO. However, this is directly related to the issue of vaccine exports. Meanwhile, the matter of priority for us now is to satisfy the demand domestically, to protect the Russian population," Maksyutov said.

EpiVacCorona, developed by Vector is Russia’s second coronavirus vaccine. It was registered on October 14, 2020, and about a month later, its developers were granted permission to conduct post-registration trials, particularly among elderly people.