Russia sees new high of 29,039 daily coronavirus cases

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 29,039 in the past day, a new high since the start of the pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

The previous highest daily number of 28,782 cases was registered on Saturday.

The total case tally has reached 2,469,770 in Russia.

The lowest growth rates were registered in the past day in the Chukotka Autonomous Region (0.2%), the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region, the Republic of Dagestan (0.6%), the Republics of Mari El, Kabardino-Balkaria, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region, the Orenburg Region and the Republic of Kalmykia (0.7%).

Moscow reported 7,512 new COVID-19 cases in the past day. Some 3,753 new cases were confirmed in St. Petersburg, 1,295 in the Moscow Region, 880 in the Pskov Region, 484 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 469 in the Republic of Karelia.

Currently, 479,891 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.