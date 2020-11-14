Putin awards Orders of Courage to crewmembers of Mi-24 helicopter shot down over Armenia

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded the Orders of Courage to three crewmembers of a Mi-24 helicopter shot down over Armenia, according to the presidential decree posted on the Kremlin’s website on Saturday.

The award has been bestowed on Senior Lieutenant Vladislav Gryazin, Major Yuri Ishchuk (posthumously) and Senior Lieutenant Roman Fedina (posthumously) "for the courage, valor and selflessness displayed in the performance of the military duty," the decree says.

A Russian Mi-24 military helicopter was shot down over Armenia near the border with Azerbaijan on November 9. Two crewmembers died and the third pilot was wounded. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry admitted that the helicopter had been shot down by the Azeri armed forces by mistake and stated Baku was ready to pay compensation to Moscow over the incident.