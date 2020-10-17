Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia up 14,922 over day

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Russia increased by 14,922 over the past day against 15,150 a day before, the federal operational headquarters for the fight against the new infection told reporters on Saturday.

In relative terms, the growth for the second day in a row is 1.1%.

In total, 1,384,235 people were infected in Russia.

Most cases were detected in Moscow - 4,648 (against 5,049), in St. Petersburg - 659, which again became the maximum figure since the beginning of the pandemic, in the Moscow region - 458, in Rostov and Nizhny Novgorod regions - 288 and 287, respectively.

The smallest increase per day in relative terms was recorded in Chechnya (0.2%), Chuvashia and Tatarstan (0.5%), Tuva, Dagestan, Moscow and Chelyabinsk regions (0.6%), the headquarters said.

The number of so-called active cases, that is, patients who are being treated at the moment, increased by 6,026 to 295,034.

The number of deaths

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Russia increased by 279 over the past day against 232 the day before.

The country has confirmed more than 200 deaths in one day for the fifth time since the beginning of the week.

In total, in Russia, according to the headquarters, 24,002 people died due to complications associated with coronavirus.

In particular, 56 people died over the past day in Moscow, 31 - in St. Petersburg, 11 - in the Rostov region, 10 - in the Moscow region, 8 each - in Tuva and the Smolensk region.

Number of recovered

The number of recovered patients from coronavirus increased by 8,617 over the past day to 1,065,199. Despite the maximum growth of recovered patients, their share decreased once again - to 77% of all cases.

In particular, the number of recovered people in Moscow increased by 2,001 (maximum since July 7), in St. Petersburg - by 330, in the Stavropol region - by 279, in the Sverdlovsk and Rostov regions - by 278 and 262, respectively.

