Russia is ready to provide US chief immunologist with data on Sputnik V vaccine

NEW YORK, October 13. /TASS/. Russia is ready to provide information on the Sputnik V vaccine against the new coronavirus to Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said this in an interview with CNN, which was released on Monday.

When asked to comment on the words of Fauci, who had earlier expressed doubts about the effectiveness of the Russian vaccine, Dmitriev said: "If he calls us, we will be happy to explain to him everything about it [the vaccine] and I think it is best for him to study it to understand how it works."

The Russian official expressed hope that the US immunologist may become "one of the guys to step over behind this huge fence between the US and Russia."

Dmitriev said that in that case Mr. Fauci will not be "political" and will try to look a bit more into the vaccine. "But maybe that is too idealistic," he added.

Dmitirev noted that there are often "wrong narratives" about Russia in the US. According to him, the American party tends "to throw away anything from Russia, which is just wrong."

On August 11, Russia became the first worldwide to register the vaccine against the coronavirus which was named Sputnik V. The preparation was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center and passed clinical trials in June-July.