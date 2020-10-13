Western accusations against Sputnik V vaccine contradict each other - RDIF CEO

NEW YORK, October 13. /TASS/. Western countries regularly make groundless accusations against Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and these claims often contradict each other, Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said in an interview with CNN released on Monday.

He was asked whether the Russian authorities exerted any pressure on the developers of this drug.

"I think, if there is any political pressure, it is actually the political pressure from the West to undermine the Russian vaccine. It is very fascinating that the West rather than to trying to fight COVID, is really fighting the Russian vaccine all the time with different accusations and they are self-contradictory," Dmitriev answered.

"There were accusations that all Russian billionaires get vaccinated and [later] they said that people are being forced to get vaccinated. The West needs to make up their mind: it is billionaires who get vaccinated and the vaccine is sort of good or it is people who are being forced [to get vaccinated]and it is not so good," the Russian official concluded.

RDIF CEO was also asked to comment on the assertions of Director of the United States National Counterintelligence and Security Center William Evanina that Russia, China and Iran are allegedly trying to prevent the United States from receiving a vaccine against coronavirus.

"Frankly, to me it is very strange and surprising that people would try to paint Russia always in dark colors. We basically say: Look at this vaccine. We believe it works, let us work together on this and other vaccines," Dmitriev said.

On August 11, Russia became the first worldwide to register the vaccine against the coronavirus which was named Sputnik V. The preparation was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center and passed clinical trials in June-July.