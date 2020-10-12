Moscow reports 58 deaths due to coronavirus in past 24 hours - headquarters

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Moscow has increased by 58 over the last 24 hours, as reported on Tuesday at the operational headquarters for control and monitoring of the situation with coronavirus.

"In Moscow, 58 patients died, all of them were diagnosed with pneumonia and a positive test result for coronavirus infection was obtained," the headquarters said.

In total, 5,687 people, who had a confirmed coronavirus, died in the capital.

Moscow ranks first in Russia in terms of the number of people infected with coronavirus, the number of new cases has been growing recently. In total, 334,813 cases of infection were registered in the city, including 4,395 in the past day. 262,750 people recovered from the disease.