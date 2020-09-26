Moscow reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since June 8

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Moscow confirmed 1,792 new coronavirus cases in the past day, a record high since June 8, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday.

The daily growth rate in Moscow reached 0.6%. A day earlier 1,560 new coronavirus cases were reported in the Russian capital.

A total of 1,123 people have recovered and 17 patients have died.

On Friday, more than 70,000 COVID-19 tests were carried out.

During the coronavirus pandemic, 283,760 cases were recorded, and 244,006 people recovered, while another 5,146 people died. Currently, 34,608 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals.