Russia’s Su-27 fighter scrambled to intercept US spy plane over Black Sea

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. A Russian Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet was scrambled to intercept a US Air Force EP-3E Aries reconnaissance plane over the Black Sea, Russia’s National Defense Control Center reported on Sunday.

According to the Center, Russian airspace control systems detected an air target over the neutral waters of the Black Sea approaching Russia’s state border.

"A Su-27 fighter from the Southern Military District’s air defense quick reaction alert forces was scrambled to intercept the target, the Center said. "The crew of the Russian fighter approached the air target at a safe distance and identified it as a US Air Force strategic reconnaissance aircraft EP-3E Aries," it said.

The Russian state border was not violated by the US spy plane, the National Defense Control Center stressed.

"After the US reconnaissance planes moved away from Russia’s state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to its home airfield," the Center said. "The entire flight of the Russian Su-27 fighter proceeded in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace.".