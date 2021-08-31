{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: US wraps up Afghan exit and Zelensky pins hopes on meeting with Biden

Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 31st
© EPA-EFE/Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/US Marine Corps

Izvestia: US wraps up evacuation from Afghanistan

Over two weeks of a massive operation to evacuate foreign citizens and Afghans from Kabul, the United States and Western countries managed to remove about 140,000 people. After a series of attacks on Kabul airport last week, which killed more than 200 people, the airport came under rocket fire on August 30. Meanwhile, the US and Western countries were not able to extract everyone they wanted from Afghanistan who had the right to leave, Izvestia writes. The new authorities are being called on to allow everyone who wants to leave the country to "do it in a safe way" regardless of the deadline. And this became the main point of a draft resolution, which the UN Security Council planned to discuss after midnight on August 31. But how the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) will respond to this remains unclear.

It is too early to end the evacuation on August 31 and not allow the Americans and their allies to continue the operation to repatriate their remaining citizens there, Central Asian expert Arkady Dubnov believes.

"One way or another, the Taliban will have to deal with the United States in the further stages of their accession to power. On the other hand, based on the experience of the recent terrorist attack, the Americans will begin to weigh all the risks of continuing the operation any further. Will they be willing to take risks if the Taliban says no to them?" the expert suggested.

According to Dubnov, it is possible that so far the Taliban wants to demonstrate their adequacy to the world and show that those foreigners who remain in Afghanistan are not in danger even after August 31. But whether this will affect Afghans with the right to be admitted to Europe and the United States will become clearer following the results of the meeting in Kandahar these days between Taliban leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada who returned to Afghanistan with other heads of the movement.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Kiev believes Washington won’t abandon Ukraine after Afghanistan fiasco

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and his delegation flew to Washington on Monday, as previously planned, although his negotiations with US President Joe Biden were postponed again. The Ukrainian opposition saw Zelensky off with angry statements about the escalation in Donbass. Meanwhile, Zelensky hopes to sign Ukrainian-US defense agreements. Ukraine expects that the US will not leave the country after the fiasco in Afghanistan, however, experts believe that not much will change after the talks, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

Recently, the Ukrainian presidential press service announced preparations for the signing of three agreements on a defense partnership, along with cooperation projects in the space sector also being set for approval. However, the details were not disclosed.

Political expert Valentin Gladkikh did not foresee any surprises from Zelensky's US visit. He highlighted two topics that primarily concern Kiev: Washington’s participation in the Donbass peace process and Biden's position on Nord Stream 2. According to the commentator, significant progress on these issues is unlikely. Nonetheless, it would be realistic to expect to see more details on the agreements reached between Merkel and Biden in terms of Ukrainian interests.

Political scientist Viktor Nebozhenko believes that right now Kiev can get more. "After Afghanistan, the US will definitely not abandon Ukraine. First, because the US ... urgently needs to restore its international prestige. Second, for the simple reason that Afghanistan is far from Moscow and has no territorial claims to Russia, and Ukraine is close and determined to return its land ... Thus, the US automatically gets an incredibly convenient platform in the center of Europe for powerful pressure on a quietly rebellious Germany and a self-confident Russia."

 

Izvestia: Volume of contracts at Eastern Economic Forum may reach around $60 bln

This year, the volume of contracts concluded at the Eastern Economic Forum will reach 4-4.5 trillion rubles ($54.51-61.33 bln), exceeding the previous forum, analysts interviewed by Izvestia said. They noted that the sixth forum transformed the agenda and shifted the focus from the development of the Asia-Pacific region to solving problems of a global scale. According to experts, the revision of the existing model of international trade and logistics is not far off.

The key topic of the upcoming event will be devoted to the possibilities of the Far East in a changing world. The participants intend to discuss the Greater Eurasian Partnership and business dialogues between representatives of Russia and ASEAN, as well as South Korea, Japan, China, India, and Europe. The forum’s highlight will be the plenary session, which will be held on September 3 with the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Delegates from more than 60 countries will come to EEF 2021. However, the number of participants will more than halve gathering 4,000 people compared to 8,500 in 2019.

The pandemic will become one of the forum’s central topics, given that new strains of coronavirus threaten to make this problem chronic on a global scale, said Dmitry Babin, a market analyst at Russian brokerage BCS Investments. Against this background, the existing model of international trade and logistics will have to be revised, as supply chains suffer, causing interruptions in production and periodic downtime of many enterprises, he believes.

This year, the amount of agreements concluded at the forum will be over 4 trillion rubles ($54.51 bln) amid post-crisis recovery in investment activity, Chief Economist of the Eurasian Development Bank Evgeny Vinokurov estimated.

Amid deferred demand, the volume of contracts concluded within the framework of the forum may become a record, Chairman of the Board of Freedom Finance Bank Gennady Salych said. The commentator emphasized that the forum is important for the development of Russia's export potential, which has good prospects in the current global situation.

 

Vedomosti: Russia’s Antimonopoly Service hits Apple with warning about App Store practices

On August 30, Russia’s Antimonopoly Service (FAS) announced receiving requests from users and developers regarding the current rules of the App Store, where users can pay for goods with a 15-30% Apple commission, not knowing about the opportunity to buy the same thing cheaper on a seller's website. The service has warned Apple to address any signs of violation of the law before September 30, Vedomosti writes.

Apple occupies a dominant position in the market for the distribution of applications for the iOS operating system with a 100% share, a representative of FAS explained to Vedomosti. "The reason for issuing the warning was consumer requests. With regard to other operating systems, there are currently no signs of violation of antimonopoly legislation," the service said.

"The Federal Antimonopoly Service was not the first to focus attention on the App Store’s activities. In 2020, the European Commission conducted an investigation into it, which concerned, first of all, Apple's agreement with platform participants, namely the mandatory use of its own in-app purchase system for distributing paid content," attorney Irina Akimova, a partner at BGP Litigation explained. Should the tech giant fail to comply with the warning, Apple's actions would be considered as an antitrust violation case in Russia, she added.

The current warning goes hand in hand with Apple's litigation with video games published and developer Epic Games over the way content is sold to App Store users, Raiffeisenbank analyst Sergei Libin said. "Apple could meet developers halfway, and this would primarily benefit large players who can create their own payment systems and are published in the App Store - Yandex, Mail.ru Group," he said.

 

Vedomosti: Gas price in Europe reaches new record before fall-winter season

Spot gas prices in Europe on August 30 for the first time in history broke the benchmark of 600 per 1,000 cubic meters. Experts interviewed by Vedomosti believe that the current situation in the European gas market is associated with the reorientation of suppliers of liquefied natural gas to the Asian market, the unclear fate of pumping additional volumes of gas through Ukraine, as well as with record low volumes in underground gas storage (UGS) facilities in Europe. As of August 30, European UGS facilities were only 66.3% full.

Europe is also experiencing a shortage of gas amid a temporary decrease in Russian gas supplies via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline after the accident at the Gazprom plant in Novy Urengoy on August 5. At the same time, even Gazprom's statements about the imminent launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline could not significantly reduce gas prices in the EU, Vedomosti writes. The prices are affected by the negative news regarding the pipeline. On August 25, the pipeline operator Nord Stream 2 AG lost a court case against the Federal Network Agency of Germany, which refused to remove the pipeline from the EU gas directive.

Deputy Director of the National Energy Security Fund Alexei Grivach told Vedomosti that Gazprom would not rush to fill its European UGS facilities. Given the current situation, it makes no commercial sense for the company, he said.

The expert also believes that European UGS facilities will be filled to less than 80% this fall-winter season, and in the event of cold weather, the level of reserves may be even lower. Thus, according to the expert, there are no fundamental reasons for the decline in prices and demand for gas in Europe. A significant decrease in prices - by 20-30% from the current level - will occur only after the launch of Nord Stream 2, he added.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: China expected to surpass Russia in nukes and Erdogan seeks more S-400s
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 30th
Read more
Death toll in Kazakhstan military base explosion up to 13
The search for three more people is under way
Read more
Foreign students to be allowed to enter Russia for further education — ministry
The rules, according to which foreign students can visit Russia, have already been developed by the Ministry of Education and Science and will be approved in the near future
Read more
German top diplomat stresses need to include Russia, China in negotiations on Afghanistan
At the moment, a lot of states are evacuating their citizens and embassy staff from Afghanistan
Read more
All of Russia’s latest weapons tested in Syria, says defense chief
The deliveries of the latest weaponry to Russian troops have increased substantially lately, Sergey Shoigu pointed out
Read more
FACTBOX: How countries approved Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine
Sputnik V exports to other countries began in late 2020
Read more
US deliver military strike in Kabul — agency
Afghan media reported earlier that a missile strike was delivered at a residential house
Read more
US destroys last CIA base in Afghanistan beyond Kabul airport - report
The US forces destroyed operational documents, computer hard drives and other important equipment in order to prevent it from falling into the Taliban
Read more
Kremlin opposes poster stunt depicting Russia’s Kaliningrad as part of Germany
The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that those leaflets had nothing to do "with the official position of Berlin"
Read more
Too early to speculate about changes to Taliban's status in Russia — Kremlin
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that it was very important to see what the Taliban's first steps in governing Afghanistan would be like
Read more
Panjshir resistance says ready for cooperation with other countries against Islamic State
Spokesman for the resistance movement Fahim Dashtim stressed that the resistance was ready for cooperation on anti-terrorism issues with other countries of the region but only when a principle agreement was reached with the Taliban
Read more
West has demonstrated its unreliability as partner, says Russian top diplomat
Sergey Lavrov said that "we will stay open for mutually beneficial cooperation, for investment cooperation, but will always have our own resources in store"
Read more
Press review: Kabul blasts to deepen crisis and Iran’s hardliners to keep Russia course
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 27th
Read more
US disappointed by abstentions of Russia, China in vote on Afghanistan resolution - envoy
According to the diplomat, the final document contains issues that are important for every Security Council member
Read more
Russia to create reusable space freighter to replace Progress resupply ships
"We want to create a reusable cargo spaceship based on the Oryol [spacecraft]," Russia’s Energia Space Rocket Corporation Chief Designer Vladimir Solovyov explained
Read more
Kabul airport hit by one of five missiles — TV
It was reported that the missiles were fired from the country’s north
Read more
Lugansk Republic militia fighter killed in Ukrainian army’s shelling
The Ukrainian military breached the ceasefire once in the past twenty-four hours, the news agency LuganskInformCenter reported
Read more
Russia, Serbia discuss military and economic cooperation
Russian Deputy Defense Minister Tatyana Shevtsova arrived in Serbia to take part in the opening of the Guardian of Order military police competition as part of the International Army Games
Read more
Press review: German court nixes Nord Stream 2 bid and new Putin-Lukashenko talks looming
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 26th
Read more
Powerful explosion heard in Kabul
Most likely, the blast occurred near the building of Kabul airport
Read more
Russia doesn’t consider Ukraine as threat, says defense minister
Sergei Shoigu expressed the hope that the situation in Ukraine would ultimately change and the "nationalist mayhem" would be stopped
Read more
Nine people killed in US air strike in Kabul — TV
According to it, six children were among the casualties with the youngest being two years old
Read more
Suspects in 3,000 crimes were found in DNA database in 2021
The federal database of genomic information has been operating since 2009
Read more
Russia registers 19,286 new coronavirus cases in past day
Coronavirus recoveries grew by 16,804
Read more
Russia unveils underwater drone to sniff out mines on sea floor at Army 2021 arms show
As the deputy chief designer said, despite the speed of the underwater drone is not great, it can operate for a long time
Read more
Russia, EU to start import substitution consultations on September 13 — source
The EU believes that the Russian import substitution policy, which was a response measures to unilateral sanctions slapped on Russia by the EU and the US, runs counter to the WTO policy by giving preferences to domestic produce
Read more
Russia’s future orbital station to be surrounded by a cloud of satellites
Russia’s future orbital outpost will feature a module with an external platform to service, refuel and repair spacecraft
Read more
Russian diplomat wonders if US knew about ISIS facility locations after Biden remark
The US President gave the order to prepare strikes on the leaders and objects of ISIS
Read more
Russia expects groundbreaking results from testing nuclear space tug elements in orbit
"Only a nuclear-powered space tug can become a transportation space system to propel large research stations or habitable orbital modules in the solar system and outside it," Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin noted
Read more
Russian equipment cannot be moved from ISS to new orbital station — space firm
Also, there is not much that can be taken from the old space station because all the equipment is beyond its service life
Read more
Nord Stream 2 at final implementation stage — Gazprom
In late July, it was reported that the Nord Stream 2 is 99% completed
Read more
Putin to visit Vostochny spaceport in Russian Far East next week — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov earlier said that Russian President would take part in the Eastern Economic Forum
Read more
Panjshir resistance forces repel Taliban attack on its outpost - source
There are casualties among the Taliban fighters, several militants were taken prisoner
Read more
War between Taliban, IS in Afghanistan irreconcilable — Russian envoy
According to Dmitry Zhirnov, the terror attack was a reputational blow to the Taliban
Read more
Taliban not to export its ideology to other Central Asian countries, envoy says
They learned their lesson 20 years ago well, Zamir Kabulov said
Read more
Russia has evidence of foreign contingent’s cooperation with IS in Afghanistan — diplomat
Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov pointed out that Russia had received this information from local Afghans, including leaders at the local level
Read more
US missile defense systems intercept several rockets fired at Kabul airport — Reuters
There hasn’t yet been any information on casualties among US servicemen
Read more
Team RFU grabs FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup trophy
The match was played at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium
Read more
Death toll from US strike in Kabul up to seven — newspaper
According to Afghanistan Times reports, a suicide bomber, whose car was the target of the strike, is among the casualties
Read more
UK recognizes need for cooperation with Russia, China on Afghanistan — diplomatic sources
The UK recognizes the necessity of joint work with Moscow and Beijing on the Afghan track
Read more
Ex-President of International Olympic Committee Jacques Rogge dies
He was 79
Read more
Taliban seeking to worsen humanitarian situation in Panjshir — source
Fahim Dashti, spokesman for the resistance movement, told TASS on Thursday that an agreement on cessation of hostilities with the Taliban was only being negotiated
Read more
US sets itself goal to destroy the unity of world Orthodox Christianity, Lavrov says
According to Russia's top diplomat, an extremely destructive role in that is played by the patriarch of Constantinople who tried to split the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church
Read more
Falcon 9 rocket with Dragon resupply ship launches to orbital outpost
The Dragon spacecraft will deliver various cargoes to the orbital outpost for carrying out scientific experiments
Read more
US carriers barred from flying over Afghanistan
Civil carriers "may continue to use one high-altitude jet route near the far eastern border for overflights
Read more
Hungary agreed terms of new gas contract — Foreign Minister
Peter Szijjarto pointed out that Hungary would purchase gas "at a much more beneficial price then under the contract that will expire"
Read more
Russia delivers upgraded Akatsiya heavy howitzers to Belarus
The upgraded howitzers have been delivered under a contract with the Belarusian Defense Ministry
Read more
Press review: China expected to surpass Russia in nukes and Erdogan seeks more S-400s
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 30th
Read more
Troops use Uran-9 combat robots for first time in Volga area drills
The personnel also practiced the operations of combined air defense, electronic warfare and radiation, chemical and biological protection troops for the first time to fight enemy drones
Read more
Russia's concerns ignored in UNSC resolution on Afghanistan — Russian UN envoy
Russia suggested that the United Nations Security Council resolution on Afghanistan include a provision on negative effects of the mass evacuation of specialists, Vassily Nebenzia said
Read more
West seeks to influence results of upcoming election in Russia, Lavrov says
"We saw all that during the previous election campaigns, but now all that is probably more vivid," the Russian Foreign Minister noted
Read more