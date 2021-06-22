{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Armenia changes course but not leader and EU finalizes sanctions for Belarus

Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, June 22nd
Armenian Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Alexander Ryumin/TASS
Armenian Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
© Alexander Ryumin/TASS

Izvestia: Pashinyan wins Armenian parliamentary election

Political strife in Armenia should move from the streets to the parliament, experts quizzed by Izvestia point out, commenting on the victory of Nikol Pashinyan’s party "Civil Contract" in the June 20 parliamentary election with 53.92% of the vote. The results do not give the opposition many chances to contest them, Izvestia reports. According to political analysts, Acting Prime Minister Pashinyan received a carte blanche from the nation, which has expressed a wish for change, but not for a change in government.

Read also
Tension on Armenian-Azerbaijani border abating, says Russian diplomat

The majority of parties approved the election results, however, the Armenia and "I Have the Honor" blocs expressed doubt in their legitimacy. The Armenia bloc plans to contest the results in the Constitutional Court.

However, experts point out that Civil Contract’s victory was decisive, so it is unlikely that the vote will be contested in any serious way.

"We can talk about separate violations, but there is no doubt at all that Pashinyan won by a large margin. There was no ballot stuffing. There were other violations, but there weren’t any that could cause us to say that if not for that, Kocharyan [former Armenian president and head of the Armenia bloc] would have won. As for smear campaigns, unequal access to media, and so on, this should have been brought up before the vote. If this gets pointed out after some of the political forces did not like the results, this is not an argument for contesting the election," Armenian political scientist Grant Mikaelyan told Izvestia.

He noted that the statements made by the Armenia bloc are more of a political than legal nature.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian integration and Relations with Compatriots Viktor Vodolatsky, an observer at the Armenian election, told Izvestia that Russia is interested in Armenia’s return to stability.

"It is necessary that both those, who won, and those, who lost, find the courage to sit down at the negotiating table and for the sake of Armenia's development find compromises to resolve the issues that have accumulated," the Russian lawmaker said.

He added that it is important to consider the votes of those, who did not make it to the parliament, and invite representatives of those parties to act as experts in order to develop an action plan for the upcoming years. Otherwise, the country risks holding another snap election in the future, and "neither Armenia, nor Russia as its ally" would want that, the politician concluded.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: EU slaps individual sanctions on Belarusian officials

EU foreign ministers have approved individual sanctions against 86 Belarusian individuals and legal entities with connections to the country’s government. The EU is expected to follow this up with sectoral sanctions over the next several days, Nezavisimaya Gazeta reports. In response, Belarus showed no desire to abandon the policy of escalation, discontinuing the presence of the UN human rights adviser in Minsk.

Read also
Seven countries side with EU decision to close skies for Belarusian airlines — EU Council

On Monday, the EU Foreign Affairs Council held a session in Luxembourg, attended by Belarusian opposition figurehead Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. After her speech, ministers of 15 EU countries asked her questions about sanctions, the domestic situation in Belarus, and the fact that the Belarusian crisis can be resolved peacefully through joint means of putting pressure on the government.

As predicted earlier, the EU's top diplomats approved individual sanctions against 78 people and eight enterprises. All the individuals on the list are banned from entering the EU, and any of their potential assets in the EU will be frozen.

Experts pointed out earlier that the entry ban would not hurt the Belarusian officials in any significant ways, as they tend not to travel, especially with COVID restrictions in place, and considering the ban on direct flights to and from Belarus, the newspaper notes.

When asked about the consequences of the sanctions, experts point to a greater dependence of Belarus on Russia. Sectoral sanctions are planned to be approved next week during the Special Meeting of the European Council on June 24-25. The restrictions will affect the potassium, oil and financial spheres of Belarus. According to analysts, the sanctions may affect up to 4% of Belarusian exports, which last year amounted to $29 bln.

The Belarusian government has shown no desire to alleviate the tensions in its relations with the EU. United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Monday that Belarus terminated the activity of the UN human rights adviser in Minsk. The relations between Belarus and the EU have reached their highest escalation point in modern history, experts conclude.

 

Kommersant: Second international conference on Libya opens in Berlin

On Wednesday, another international conference on Libya will take place in Berlin, Kommersant reports. The goal of the conference is to prepare for a general election in the country, and to review the reconciliation process launched in October of last year. The pullout of foreign mercenaries from Libya remains the most controversial unresolved issue for all sides party to the conflict, the newspaper points out.

Read also
If West recognizes humanitarian situation in Syria, Russia is ready to discuss it — Lavrov

The final declaration, planned to be signed on Wednesday after the second Libyan conference in Berlin, will include a call for the immediate pullout of foreign mercenaries in Libya, along with the address to the Libyan government asking it to make every effort to hold a general election on December 24. The declaration should touch upon such issues as security, political process, economic and financial reforms, adherence to international humanitarian law and human rights. Reporters stress that the text and the structure of the document may yet be changed.

This is the second conference on Libya hosted by Germany. This time, the event will be held at the ministerial level. According to Kommersant, Russia will be represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, and the US will send its Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who will start his European tour in Berlin. For the first time, Libya will be represented at the conference as a full-fledged participant of the talks.

The issue of foreign mercenaries and troops in Libya remains the most controversial one. According to the UN, there are about 20,000 of them in the country. The ceasefire agreement signed in October demanded that all foreign forces leave Libya by January 23, however, since then, the situation has not changed much, Kommersant says, noting that Turkish troops and Syrian mercenaries sent to Libya by Ankara are in the country by agreement with the Government of National Accord. Meanwhile, mercenaries from Chad, Sudan, Syria, and Russia’s Wagner Group support the Libyan National Army.

It is unlikely that any realistic plan for the withdrawal of foreign militants will be approved or even offered at the conference, Jalel Harchaoui, a researcher specializing in Libya at the Clingendael Institute, told Kommersant. Nevertheless, he said that holding another international conference in Berlin is very important, adding that the election may take place this year due to the pressure on the Libyans by the international community.

 

Vedomosti: Russia records a spike in electric car sales

The number of electric cars sold in Russia has hit 650 vehicles in the first five months of 2021, which is seven times higher than in January-May 2020 and 5.5 times higher than the corresponding period of 2019, according to the Avtostat analytical agency, as cited by Vedomosti. In May 2021, car sales went up 10 times compared to May 2020 and nearly 5.5 times compared to May 2019. A total of 148 electric cars were sold last month in Russia, the newspaper reports.

Read also
Russia to produce at least 150,000 electric cars per year by 2030, says ministry

According to VTB Capital analyst Vladimir Bespalov, the rise in electric car sales in Russia can be explained by the fact that the zero-duty policy on the import of electric cars ends in late 2021. There is also a deficit of new vehicles with internal combustion engines on the market, especially in the premium segment. "People want to buy an electric car before it inevitably goes up in price, supposing that the zero-duty policy won’t be prolonged," Kirill Zhanaidarov, an expert with the Skolkovo Foundation, told Vedomosti.

However, the electric car market in Russia remains very small, and even this spike does indicate any significant progress in adoption, Bespalov pointed out. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, sales of electric cars in the EU rose by 59% in the first quarter of 2021, reaching 146,200 vehicles sold. Germany remains the largest electric car market in Europe, with 64,800 units sold in the first quarter (+149% compared to the previous year), Vedomosti informs.

In the spring of 2020, the Eurasian Economic Commission introduced zero duties on the import of electric cars to the Eurasian Economic Union until the end of 2021, the newspaper added. This was done to stimulate the formation of the necessary charging infrastructure, considering the lack of domestic production, and a spike in currency exchange rates. In May 2021, the Russian media reported that this measure is unlikely to be prolonged.

For his part, Sergey Udalov, CEO of Avtostat, noted that the situation on the Russian electric car market can be influenced by the arrival of new Porsche and Audi electric models, the development of a charging stations network, and the fact that owning an electric car is becoming fashionable among the wealthy segments of the population.

 

Izvestia: Moscow starts testing COVID-free zones at restaurants

Moscow is starting to test the initiative of "COVID-free" restaurants, Izvestia reports, noting that since June 22, four restaurants in the capital will only serve vaccinated customers. These restaurants will be allowed to work 24/7, unlike other spots that are banned from serving clients during nighttime hours. In total, several dozen restaurants offered to take part in the experiment, proposing to create separate areas for vaccinated clients or remain open at night to serve those, who have received the COVID jab, Sergey Mironov, Vice President of the Federation of Restaurateurs and Hoteliers of Russia, said. He noted that the Moscow government had not agreed to these measures so far.

Read also
Russia continues to develop vaccines, medicines against COVID-19 — Putin

Russian entrepreneurs are trying to follow the example of Israel, which introduced a total lockdown that was only lifted after the majority of the population was vaccinated, Igor Bukharov, Vice President of the Federation of Restaurateurs and Hoteliers of Russia, told Izvestia.

"Over there, they allowed businesses to only work with vaccinated clients. This helped lift all restrictions. Of course, there is a risk that many clients will refuse to come to such restaurants. However, if the number of cases continues to grow, we are in for a second lockdown. In these conditions, we should use all the opportunities to work," Bukharov stressed.

The idea of introducing "COVID-free" restaurants is a good one, medical expert Yevgeny Timakov told the newspaper. "So far, it is not clear how people, who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons, can attend these places. In theory, they can show a medical certificate that confirms that they cannot be vaccinated, while they enter. But we need to set a percentage of such guests in one room. There should not be more than 10-20% of such clients in a COVID-free restaurant," the expert said.

According to him, other restaurants could take part in this experiment by allocating separate days for vaccinated customers.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: NATO in no hurry to admit Kiev and EU sanctions on Belarus to be “tangible”
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 21st
Read more
Russia to feature latest Bumerang combat vehicle at MILEX arms show in Belarus
It is the latest standardized wheeled armored platform for multiservice forces
Read more
US to continue to impose sanctions against Russian companies over Nord Stream 2 — Sullivan
According to Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden will continue to impose restrictions against Russian organizations participating in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline every 90 days
Read more
Russia has always responded to US' illegal activities, says Russian diplomat
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said earlier on Sunday that Washington was preparing another package of anti-Russian sanctions over the situation around Russian blogger Alexei Navalny
Read more
Sputnik V protects against all known coronavirus strains, developer says
Ranging from the British to the Delta Indian strain, Head of the vaccine’s developer, the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Alexander Gintsburg said
Read more
Russia, US to soon start working on resuming visa issuance — senior diplomat
On Sunday, Russian Ambassador to the US arrived in Washington and resumed his duties after returning from Russia where he was recalled for three months for consultations
Read more
Swiss president lauds Putin’s frankness
According to Guy Parmelin, Vladimir Putin "does not like the things that involves a lot of decorum and excessive protocol and seeks to cut to the chase"
Read more
Diplomat: US anti-Russian sanctions meant to resolve problems of its own uncompetitiveness
Read more
No one can drive a wedge between Russia and China, envoy to US says
According to Anatoly Antonov, Russia and China have a strategic partnership and friendly relations
Read more
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries
There are two countries on the list
Read more
Russia’s General Staff chief expects more constructive ties with US after Geneva summit
The Russian-US summit, initiated by Washington, took place in the Swiss city of Geneva on June 16
Read more
Kiev's conditions for Nord Stream 2 contradict market principles — Foreign Ministry
If the Ukrainian side wants to join the project, then negotiations should be held with shareholders and other interested companies, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova added
Read more
EU renews sanctions against Crimea for one year
The EU introduced restrictions against Crimea and its residents in June 2014 in response to what Brussels calls "the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol"
Read more
Kremlin says meeting between Putin and Johnson is possible
"It is possible if the British authorities have "political will," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Seven countries side with EU decision to close skies for Belarusian airlines — EU Council
Earlier on Monday, the EU Council at the foreign ministers level approved the fourth package of individual packages against 86 individuals and legal entities and reached an agreement to impose economic sanctions on seven economic sectors of the country, including potash and petrochemicals export and the financial sector
Read more
Russian ambassador says US' new sanctions is not a signal expected after summit
According to the Russian diplomat Anatoly Antonov, sanctions is not a way that can lead to a positive result
Read more
Moscow registers COVID-19 reinfections after vaccination — mayor
Among the new coronavirus cases there is almost no Chinese strain of the disease (the so-called Wuhan strain), Sergei Sobyanin noted
Read more
Myanmar's commander-in-chief sets off for Russia
The Moscow conference on international security will be held from June 22 to June 24
Read more
Putin’s question-and-answer session scheduled for June 30 — Kremlin
The event will be broadcast live by Russia's TV and radio stations
Read more
Russian envoy arrives at Sheremetyevo airport to depart to US
Anatoly Antonov will take a flight SU100 Moscow-New York scheduled for 9:20 a.m.
Read more
Russia to discuss ‘pulling Ukraine into NATO’ with Turkey shortly — Lavrov
Earlier, it was announced that Ukrainian Foreign Minister and his Turkish counterpart discussed the expansion of cooperation between the two Navies, which would assist in the implementation of NATO standards in the Ukrainian Navy
Read more
Employees who did not vaccinate can be suspended from work — Russian minister
Earlier, Kotyakov said that a worker cannot be sacked for refusing to vaccinate
Read more
US researchers trace COVID-19 cases in US back to December 2019
Since the start of the pandemic, more than 33.4 million cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the US
Read more
Russian-US relations ‘not a one-way street,’ says Lavrov
Vladimir Putin supported Joe Biden’s offer to resolve the existing issues on a mutually acceptable basis, Russian Foreign Minister recalled
Read more
Commandos from Russia, Belarus, Serbia seize terrorists in Slavic Brotherhood drills
The paratroopers made air jumps with special ‘wing-type’ parachutes from Mi-8 helicopters for a reconnaissance check of the area where outlawed armed gangs were staying
Read more
Russian Ambassador to U.S. Antonov is back to Washington
Antonov in his official car has just entered the territory of the Russian Embassy
Read more
Turkish president welcomes Russia’s decision to resume air service
Air service with Turkey will resume on June 22
Read more
Russian ambassador to US informs Chinese counterpart about Geneva summit results
On June 21, Anatoly Antonov held a friendly meeting with the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the United States Cui Tiankai in connection with the final departure of the head of the Chinese diplomatic mission from the United States, the Russian embassy said
Read more
If West recognizes humanitarian situation in Syria, Russia is ready to discuss it — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister noted that the situation in Syria’s Idlib governorate is still difficult
Read more
Russia wants OSCE to use its leverage on Kiev that sabotages Minsk deal — foreign ministry
Kiev has also been evading dialogue with Donetsk and Lugansk, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement
Read more
New US sanctions on Russia won’t yield result, envoy says
According to Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov, sanctions cannot influence the Russian state’s policy
Read more
Russia continues to develop vaccines, medicines against COVID-19 — Putin
Currently, four vaccines are registered in Russia
Read more
Underwater, air robots to be organic to Russia's future naval ships
The image of the ship of the future will be influenced by the requirement for greater combat endurance amid the enemy's use of smart and hypersonic weapons, the CEO of the Krylov State Research Center Oleg Savchenko noted
Read more
Death toll from Kemerovo Region plane crash climbs to 7, 17 injured - source
The plane was carrying a total of 20 people
Read more
Press review: New US sanctions loom for Belarus and consumer demand picks up in Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 18th
Read more
Putin's article about war is in German, because the issue is crucial for Germany — Peskov
The Kremlin spokesman said that the article would be published "in Russian, in German and in other languages" on the presidential website
Read more
Ukrainian top diplomat criticizes results of NATO summit
Participants of the June 14 NATO summit said in their final statement that Ukraine and Georgia would be able to become members of the alliance in the future. However, the statement does not say anything about the possible deadlines of these countries’ accession to NATO
Read more
US top diplomat Blinken discussed Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline with Poland’s Rau
Secretary of State emphasized the strength of Polish-American partnership to NATO and the Transatlantic community
Read more
Press review: NATO in no hurry to admit Kiev and EU sanctions on Belarus to be “tangible”
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 21st
Read more
Armenia’s Pashinyan gets enough votes to form government — election official
Early parliamentary elections were held in Armenia on Sunday. Twenty five parties and blocs took part in it
Read more
US-based Bard College deemed undesirable NGO in Russia
The decision was forwarded to the Ministry of Justice of Russia, in order to amend the list of undesirable foreign organizations
Read more
Three people wounded in shooting in Berlin
According to the Bild newspaper, the incident took place near a bar in the Wedding district of the city
Read more
Party of Armenian acting Prime Minister lacks 0.08% of votes to form government — CEC
Early parliamentary elections were held in Armenia on Sunday. Twenty five parties and blocs took part in it
Read more
Eight upgraded Su-34M fighter-bombers to arrive for aviation regiment in Urals
They will be outfitted with multi-purpose reconnaissance systems
Read more
US organized state coup in Ukraine in 2014 — Putin
Europe actively supported the unconstitutional armed coup in Ukraine, the Russian President also noted
Read more
Russia records 17,262 new daily COVID-19 cases, the highest number since Feb 1
The coronavirus growth rate stood at 0.33%
Read more
Work to complete Nord Stream to continue with EU partners
Earlier, Jake Sullivan, Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security, said that the US authorities will continue to impose sanctions against Russian companies involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline
Read more
Oil to rise to $100/barrel by 2022, for 6 reasons — Bank of America
Among the demand factors that may affect the rise in prices, analysts highlight the deferred demand after lockdowns, as well as the predominance of private road transport over other modes of transport
Read more
Acting PM party's result in parliamentary elections in Armenia is down to 55% — CEC
The second place is still held by the Armeniabloc of ex-President Robert Kocharian, which gains 20.01%
Read more
Moscow’s COVID-19 weekly cases reach all-time high
The cases surged by 51,853 this week
Read more
Russia continues to see rising coronavirus infections, says health minister
According to the national anti-coronavirus crisis center, a total of 5,334,204 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia so far
Read more