Russia to produce at least 150,000 electric cars per year by 2030, says ministry

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russia plans to produce at least 150,000 electric cars per year by 2030, the Russian Economic Development Ministry’s department director Maksim Kolesnikov told a roundtable on Tuesday.

"We expect production to reach at least 150,000 electric cars per year by 2030," he said.

Kolesnikov also informed that the share of electric cars may reach 10% of the total production of transport vehicles in Russia.

"We believe that the implementation of the concept [for development of production and use of electric transport in Russia - TASS] will allow creating a new technological sector in the country and producing electric cars with the share of at least 10% of the total production of transport vehicles by 2030," he said.