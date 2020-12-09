{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Donbass talks stuck in the mud and Iran urges Russia for SWIFT alternative

Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, December 9

Kommersant: No progress in Donbass one year after first-ever Putin-Zelensky summit

Read also
Calls on Russia ‘to take a step back’ on Donbass won’t lead to progress — Kremlin

A year after the first and so far only meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky it is clear that an attempt to come to terms on Donbass has failed, Kommersant writes citing negotiators. The Russian Foreign Ministry is convinced that neither Kiev nor its Western allies are really seeking peace. Ukraine is trying to deflect attention and pin the blame on Russia’s "uncompromising" stance. However, if the Ukrainian leadership’s goal was to refuse carrying out the political part of the Minsk peace deal, then Kiev has accomplished its mission and is planning to up the sanctions pressure on Russia.

Trading accusations is part and parcel of the Russian-Ukrainian dialogue on Donbass. However, as this year draws to a close another recurrent phenomenon has emerged in bilateral relations. Kiev keeps saying that it’s impossible to implement the Minsk agreements in their current form and is calling to review the document. Vladimir Fesenko, who heads the Penta Center for Applied Political Studies, is sure that the conflict cannot be resolved on the basis of the current agreements. "It’s impossible to find 300 votes in the parliament in favor of the special status [of Donbass] even if Zelensky wanted it," the expert noted. "This is the political reality in Ukraine. Another reality is that Zelensky understands that any compromise, which will be rejected by the public, will trigger a crisis."

Despite the deadlock on the status of Donbass, talks continue within the Trilateral Contact Group on ironing out the crisis in eastern Ukraine and among the advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Four group (Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany). In comment on Kiev’s Plan B on Donbass, which the country’s Security Council is due to approve early next year, Fesenko said: "Maybe they will invent something - an attractive option with a beautiful name." However, there are simply two real scenarios of how the events will unfold, he noted. "A ceasefire will be observed and there will be some steps towards freezing the conflict or an attempt will be made to come to terms [with Moscow]." There could also be an attempt to renew the Minsk agreements through a "roadmap," but mediators are needed here. If they suggest something, then this could be the way out, he said.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Iran calls on Moscow to prepare for SWIFT cutoff

Read also
SWIFT will disconnect some Iranian banks this weekend, Reuters says

Iran, which has faced real US sanctions, is calling on Russia to create a substitute for the SWIFT international banking-payment system for the member-states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Russia’s substitute for SWIFT now has 28 times fewer participants than the international system, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. Tehran’s initiative comes amid fears that the Biden administration would seek to make anti-Russian sanctions more effective.

Last year, Iran and Russia connected their national systems of transferring financial messages (Russia’s SPFS and Iran’s SEPAM) without using SWIFT. Russian officials are also talking about creating their own systems of settlements. So far, Russia’s SPFS has less than 400 participants, and this is next to nothing compared with SWIFT, which involves nearly 11,000 major organizations in more than 200 countries, the newspaper writes. According to chief analyst at Alor Broker Alexei Antonov, SPFS was created hastily and its functions are very limited as it can process just 50 types of messages, half as much as SWIFT. Russia’s SPFS also failed to offer a flexible system of tariffs, the expert noted.

The major challenge for such counterparts is to become popular, said Sergei Khestanov, a senior lecturer at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration. "SWIFT’s strength is that it is widespread and not about some special features," he noted. "If a SWIFT substitute can attract foreign clients, then it can be a real rival. It’s hard to become an alternative quickly because of the global nature of the task. However, as far as countries and trade alliances go the goal can be achieved." SPFS has a chance for a breakthrough amid the risk of Russia’s cutoff from the international system. "Iran was cut off from it and that’s why it is lobbying for switching to SPFS, but Russia still has an alternative and basically, there are no objective reasons to dump SWIFT at its own initiative," Antonov said, warning that the cutoff would deal a heavy blow to Russia’s companies and banks.

 

Izvestia: Biden picks first Black Pentagon chief

Read also
Biden nominates Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense

US ‘President-elect’ Joe Biden has selected retired US Army General Lloyd Austin to run the Pentagon. The general could become the first Black defense secretary. Despite his high posts in the US Army, Austin gave almost no interviews and did not reveal his views on US foreign policy. As a nominee for Secretary of Defense, in a certain sense he is a "dark horse" and his policy, including on Russia, could come as a surprise for many, Izvestia writes.

After his retirement, Austin joined the board of directors at Raytheon Technologies, a global arms corporation and a major US supplier of weapons and military equipment, Russian International Affairs Council expert Ilya Kramnik noted. According to him, any top representative from the US military-industrial complex could have been in place of Lloyd. Head of the Center for North American Studies at the Primakov Institute of World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO) Viktoria Zhuravlyova highlights that a Biden team would significantly differ from the Trump administration. Biden is returning to a traditional scheme, which Trump had attempted to break, that is cooperation between elites of different levels. "It is expected that this will result in greater effectiveness in the overall management mechanism and greater performance," she said.

Meanwhile, Michael O'Hanlon, a senior fellow and director of research, in Foreign Policy at the Brookings Institution, noted that despite the serious difference between the administration of the current and incoming US presidents, they share a stance on one issue, namely the Pentagon and the US defense budget.

It took Biden a long time to pick the new Pentagon chief amid pressure from various groups of influence in Congress. Some 43% of US troops are represented by minorities. Meanwhile, in most cases they are under command of white Americans. The Black lobby is sure that a black Pentagon chief could balance this situation.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Belarusian leader banned from Olympic Games

Read also
Third package of EU sanctions against Belarus expected shortly

While the European Union is discussing the third package of economic sanctions against Belarusian officials, in a surprise move, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) delivered the first blow. Money for Belarus' athletes will bypass the Belarusian National Olympic Committee. In addition, President Alexander Lukashenko is prohibited from going to Tokyo’s Olympic Games, Nezavisismaya Gazeta writes.

The IOC concluded that the National Olympic Committee’s leadership did not defend Belarusian athletes from political discrimination inside the organization. This runs counter to the basic principles of the Olympic Charter and seriously affects the Olympic movement’s image, it said. Therefore, the IOC Executive Committee decided to exclude Head of the National Olympic Committee Lukashenko from taking part in all IOC’s events. In turn, Lukashenko branded the IOC as a "gang" and threatened to challenge this decision in court. The Belarusian leader’s press service hinted that IOC chief Thomas Bach had not made this decision on his own.

Any decisions regarding the field of sports are a vulnerable point for Lukashenko as it has remained free from sanctions for a rather long time and was really beyond politics. Despite a visa ban, Lukashenko traveled to Europe as the head of the National Olympic Committee, while Belarusian achievements in sports gave him a chance to have contact with world leaders. "Certainly, this insults Lukashenko because sports is one of his favorite toys. In general, dictators exaggerate the role of sports, politicize it and turn it into a cult. Lukashenko is not an exception here. He is very hurt now, he understands that this could be just the beginning," political analyst Alexander Klaskovsky said.

Besides, Belarus is due to host another sports event, the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship. The fate of this event will be decided in the coming weeks.

 

RBC: Russia spends less on anti-crisis measures than major economies

Read also
Putin does not rule out "new pressing problems" in global economy

Russia’s government spending on handling the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic crisis in 2020 lags behind the world’s major economies, and in 2021-2023 no large-scale support of the economic growth through public expenditure is expected, according to the National Credit Ratings agency, RBC writes.

According to the International Monetary Fund, Russia’s budget spending on healthcare and crisis-hit economic sectors reached 2.4% of GDP, while Canada, the US and Australia earmarked 12% of GDP on average. Russia is followed by India (1.8% of GDP), Turkey (0.8% of GDP) and Mexico (0.7% of GDP). Among G20 countries, Russia is second from the last (Indonesia and Mexico) in terms of anti-crisis packages.

Last week, Alfa-Bank economists also said that the expected budget policy tightening was a factor for cautious assessments on the prospects of Russia’s economic growth in 2021. The bank predicts it at 2.5% versus the Economic Development Ministry's forecast of 3.3%.

After the 2020 economic slump, the economic growth can be expected next year, but the trajectory of an economic recovery is still unclear as the pandemic will keep affecting the economy in the first quarter of 2021, said Alfa-Bank’s chief economist Natalya Orlova. Anticipated spending in 2021 will be less than under the budget projected in 2018-2019 and some 3 trln rubles ($40.9 bln) less than the pre-crisis plan for 2021, according to a draft federal budget.

Meanwhile, the Russian National Wealth Fund in March-November 2020 grew from $123 bln to $167 bln. The Finance Ministry refused to use this fund to bankroll anti-crisis measures.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: How EU’s ‘Magnitsky Act’ impacts Russia and China hopes Biden will ease ties
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, December 8
Read more
One person dies from unknown disease in southern India, over 300 hospitalized
According to doctors, patients experience fainting, dizziness, headache, and symptoms of epilepsy
Read more
Russia waiting for Turkey’s decision on second S-400 deal
Rostec's head pointed out that the S-400 systems involved complex technologies and it was impossible to start producing them from scratch
Read more
Four Russian military planes listed among world’s ten most popular combat aircraft
The Sukhoi Su-27/30 multirole fighter jets rank second in the list
Read more
Press review: US seeks discord between Moscow, Tokyo and Russia to aid UNESCO in Karabakh
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 7th
Read more
Novel coronavirus can hardly be totally eliminated, says expert
The infection can survive in the environment as well as be transmitted through animals, according to the vaccine developer
Read more
Baltic Fleet to set up new division in response to NATO’s build-up near Russian borders
An armored, several multinational battalion tactical groups and other strike units of NATO’s forces have been pulled close to the land borders near the Kaliningrad region
Read more
Press review: Iran seeks to punish Trump and Turkey aims to push Russia out of S. Caucasus
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, December 2
Read more
Russia and Belarus to team up against unfriendly moves from Brussels — senior diplomat
The deputy foreign minister said that Russia and Belarus were traditionally closely cooperating on the global arena, seeing eye-to-eye on practically all issues of the international agenda
Read more
Putin signs law on federal budget for 2021-2023
The volume of GDP is expected to be 115.53 trillion rubles ($1.5 trillion) in 2021, 124.22 trillion rubles ($1.7 trillion), in 2023 - 132.82 trillion rubles ($1.8 trillion)
Read more
Kremlin says no need for lockdown or travel restrictions due to COVID-19 in Russia
The Kremlin spokesman has commented on the statement by the Russian health minister, who said that there may be a discussion of restricting domestic travel due to hotbeds of the virus in Russian regions
Read more
Russia not to contact Biden’s team before official US election results — senior diplomat
Moscow will wait for the inauguration on January 20
Read more
Russia to start deliveries of ‘world’s best’ Armata tank to troops in 2021
The vehicle will become the main battle tank in the Russian Army, the head of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec said
Read more
Press review: How Azerbaijan defeated Armenia and Erdogan cozies up to Biden squad
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, December 3
Read more
Criminal case initiated over attack on Russian border control officers
On December 3, three unidentified armed perpetrators tried to violate the border between Russia and Ukraine, according to the Federal Security Service
Read more
French court sentences Russian national to five years for money laundering
The court also sentenced Alexander Vinnik to a total fine of over 100,000 euros, which includes compensations to the injured parties
Read more
Last Soviet Defense Minister Shaposhnikov dies aged 78
Shaposhnikov has died of the coronavirus infection, a source in health circles told TASS
Read more
First serial-produced Su-57 fighter to be delivered by year’s end
The Su-57 is a fifth-generation multirole fighter designed to destroy all types of air, ground and naval targets
Read more
Russia’s aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov is set for sea-trials in 2022, says source
The fire aboard the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov broke out during repair works in Murmansk in December 2019
Read more
Artificial intelligence is not about hype, it will not 'fade away' over time — Putin
The president recalled that world history saw many cases when large corporations or even countries "slept through" a technological breakthrough and were swept off the historical stage overnight
Read more
Mayors of Moscow, Beijing sign three-year cooperation program of two capitals
The authorities noted that "despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the volume of mutual trade between Moscow and China during 9 months of 2020 has grown by 10% compared to the same period in 2019 and totaled $20.5 bln, including $1.46 bln of exports from Moscow and $19 bln of imports from China
Read more
Flight from Moscow detained upon arrival in New York
Earlier, Fox News reported that passengers on the Moscow-New York flight had been evacuated at John F. Kennedy Airport due to an alleged threat of an explosive device on board
Read more
Netherlands disagrees with Russia’s proposal to amend tax treaty
Press officer of the Dutch Finance Ministry Remco Raus said that generally, the Netherlands is prepared to review the tax treaty and is constructive during the process
Read more
UK Royal Navy says about "significant Russian presence" close to British waters
Despite the increase in Russian activity, both on the surface and underwater, we are always ready to respond, First Sea Lord, Admiral Tony Radakin, said
Read more
Nord Stream 2 receives full funding
Almost 100% of required funds have already been provided by the shareholder and financial investors, the company said
Read more
Russian tech firm working on concept of advanced single-engine combat plane
The state hi-tech corporation Rostec believes in the expediency of developing the new fighter, possibly, in cooperation with foreign partners, the CEO said
Read more
Erdogan administration confirms release of Russian reporters
According to Ankara, the journalists were apprehended for filming "a sensitive Turkish security facility"
Read more
Ukraine’s envoy to Contact Group threatens Russia with sanctions
These sanctions may be related to the international payment system
Read more
Venezuelan leader thanks Putin for Russian observers’ participation in polls
Nicolas Maduro also highlighted that the Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement was "an example of respect for people’s sovereignty"
Read more
Russia’s latest reconnaissance/attack drone undergoing operational evaluation
Responding to a question about the deliveries of Korsar drones to the troops, the Rostec chief said it was up to the Defense Ministry to make a decision
Read more
EU foreign policy is entirely US-centered — Lavrov
Russia's top diplomat said that the West was trying hard to discredit international organizations or subjugate them by means of "privatizing secretariats"
Read more
Kremlin lauds Russia's program of import substitution as successful
Domestic production made it possible to replace the majority of the most important goods, the spokesman said
Read more
Russia set to patent net-catching interceptor drone
The drone’s specific feature is a catching net integrated into the frame’s hollow space, according to the patent application
Read more
Sputnik V vaccine’s price tag totals about $26 for two doses
Earlier, the Russian government added the vaccine on the list of vital and essential medicines
Read more
Relations of Russia, Germany need reboot, Lavrov says
Moscow is surprised by Berlin’s attempts to hinder the visit of the Alternative for Germany party to Russia, the top diplomat said
Read more
US position on Kuril Islands fuels revanchist mood, Russian foreign ministry says
Earlier, Japan’s Hokkaido Simbun reported citing the rules for the green card lottery published on the State Department’s website that Russians born in the Kuril Islands should say their place of birth is Japan
Read more
Lavrov plans talks with Armenian Foreign Minister about Nagorno-Karabakh
The ministers are expected to discuss international and regional issues, as well as the entire range of bilateral ties
Read more
South Korean company plans to launch Sputnik V vaccine production in January - newspaper
The company has already launched production of a pilot batch, which it will send to Russia this month for checks
Read more
Russia to roll out Su-57 fifth-generation fighter with 2nd-stage engine in 2022
Flight tests of the second-stage engine aboard the aircraft are underway, according to the head of Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec
Read more
Social Democratic Party wins elections in Romania after 95% of votes processed
The National Liberal Party, which heads the current minority government, gained 25.11% of the vote
Read more
Reports on explosive device aboard Aeroflot aircraft in New York not confirmed — police
After the passengers left the plane, the police checked the plane and did not find anything
Read more
Russia develops family of heavy strike drones
The work in this area is being carried out by several enterprises
Read more
Flu-like syndrome after inoculation with Sputnik V vaccine observed in 10% of volunteers
No serious unexpected adverse reactions have been reported, the aide to the Russian health minister informed
Read more
US’ Rodchenkov Act meant to make up for sports failures - Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that the United States has got accustomed in the recent decades to dominate in many spheres
Read more
Russian diplomat blasts US call for moratorium on Nord Stream 2 as ‘political aggression’
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova mentioned the statement of Acting US Ambassador to Germany Robin Quinville, in which she said that Nord Stream 2 is "a political tool that the Kremlin is using to bypass Ukraine and divide Europe"
Read more
Armenian president asks Putin to assist border demarcation with Azerbaijan
In his letter, Sarkissian thanked the Russian president for the efforts "that put an end to bloodshed in Nagorno-Karabakh and led to a ceasefire, which helped avoid new victims and tragic events"
Read more
Moldovan president vows to sign Russian language bill before Sandu takes office
At least one third of the Moldovan population are Russian speakers
Read more
West pressuring India to weaken its military cooperation with Russia — Lavrov
According to the foreign minister, Western countries currently ignore objective global development trends, seeking to reinstate the unipolar world order
Read more
Akademik Chersky pipe layer moves away from Nord Stream 2 construction site
The vessel is heading to Kaliningrad
Read more
Putin not concerned over reports on his health, private life — Kremlin
The spokesman pointed out that publications regarding Putin’s health "are a complete nonsense"
Read more
Biden will try to make anti-Russian sanctions more effective, former envoy says
Thomas Pickering admitted that the current sanctions against Russia were not working
Read more