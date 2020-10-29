Press review: Serbia gets pro-West reshuffle and Hungary weakens Ukraine’s sovereignty

Kommersant: Baku, Ankara push for new negotiation formula after month of fighting in Karabakh The conflict over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh has carried on for a month and the intensity of the battles is only mounting. On Wednesday, the sides again exchanged strikes against major cities. Despite three attempts to declare a humanitarian pause, the battles did not let up for a single day since September 27. Experts questioned by Kommersant business daily believe that one month is not the limit because now the fighting will be carried out not on the plains, but in the mountains where it is much more difficult for troops to advance.

Hopes for a ceasefire in the previous negotiating format are fading. News broke that Baku and Ankara demanded a new negotiation formula. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev described as acceptable a 2+2 formula (Russia and Armenia versus Azerbaijan and Turkey). This issue was touched upon in a recent phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. According to Azerbaijani political scientist and Valdai Discussion Club expert Farhad Mammadov, Aliyev’s statement on the 2+2 talks does not mean that the current format with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group is dead. However, the new formula could become useful. "Given the Syrian experience, the Geneva format had a UN mandate, but it was stalled," the expert noted. "And then Russia had to come to terms with Iran and Turkey and create the Astana formula and then the Sochi format, where only Moscow and Ankara participated. They agreed on particular issues and this gave an impetus to the Geneva process. Here the situation is similar: Armenia has confidence in Russia, while we trust Turkey. However, the legal implementation will rest on the Minsk Group, which enjoys a mandate. Meanwhile, Moscow’s rhetoric over the continuing combat actions has obviously toughened, the paper says. In his phone conversation with the Turkish leader, Putin voiced deep concern over the participation of "terrorists from the Middle East" in the conflict. Izvestia: Russia sees data breaches climb 10-fold in first half of 2020 The number of leaked personal and commercial data of transport and industrial companies in Russia has noticeably shot up. In the first half of 2020, 9.5 mln records were stolen, 10 times more than during this time last year, Izvestia writes citing the InfoWatch information security company. However, the penalty for companies failing to protect clients’ data remains insignificant, experts say. In 2019, 2.2 mln records - both clients’ personal data and commercial secrets of organizations - ended up on the black market following 25 incidents of leaks. By comparison, in 2018 only eight such cases were reported. Meanwhile, the growth rates of such data leaks worldwide are much lower. Companies in the transport sector are more susceptible to hacker attacks, while in industrial, mining and energy companies, major risks are linked to the actions of internal violators, InfoWatch analysts say. Some 43% of all leaks in transport companies occurred due to hacker activity, while only 22.4% of these leaks in industrial enterprises were the work of external malefactors. Other cases were blamed on negligence or dishonest staff, the specialists noted. According to Andrei Arsentyev, who heads analysis and special projects department at InfoWatch, the surge in leaks at industrial and transport companies comes as more organizations store data on their servers and cloud services. This data could be lost unless there are proper protection systems, he noted. Vladimir Ulyanov, who heads Zecurion think-tank center, pointed out that the expenses on protecting this data are much more than the fines for leaks. In case of a leak, companies risk only their reputation and not all of them value it. Kommersant: Serbia’s new government shifts towards West The new Serbian government was appointed on Wednesday, four months after the parliamentary elections in late June. The pro-Russian Socialist Party lost its key seats. Many Serbian experts view this ministerial reshuffle as a signal that Serbia’s foreign policy is shifting towards the West.

