Kremlin respects Serbia's decision to suspend joint military drills

"We respect the Serbian authorities’ decision," he said.

When asked if Moscow attributed Belgrade’s decision to pressure from the West, Peskov answered in the negative. According to him, the issue was not actually discussed but rather touched upon in a recent phone call between the presidents of Russia and Serbia. "It is just a fact that Serbia has decided to suspend all military drills for six months, it has nothing to do with Russia or any other country," the Kremlin spokesman added.

Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin said earlier that the European Union had demanded Belgrade withdraw from an upcoming military exercise in Belarus. As a result, the Serbian government moved to suspend all joint military drills.