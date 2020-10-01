{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Armenia, Azerbaijan up the ante and Putin slaps export ban on timber

Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, October 1
© Sipan Gyulumyan/Armenian Defense Ministry Press Service/PAN Photo via AP

Kommersant: Armenia, Azerbaijan up the ante in battle over disputed region

Read also

Fierce battles continued in Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday with the use of tanks, aviation and artillery weapons. The fourth day of fighting showed that Azerbaijan’s forces are not going to stop their counteroffensive until they achieve a decisive triumph. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev vowed that the war would end only after the country’s territorial integrity was restored. Meanwhile, Armenia is defiantly resisting and is not ruling out such a crucial step as the official recognition of the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh. After that any mediating missions, including that of French President Emmanuel Macron, who has taken up a peacekeeper’s role, will be doomed to failure, Kommersant writes.

Sources in Baku told the newspaper that Azerbaijan was not going to stop combat actions without additional preconditions. "If Armenia’s political leadership declares its readiness to withdraw its forces, this will mean establishing a lasting peace," said Azerbaijani MP Rasim Musabekov, stressing that Baku had all financial and military resources as well as manpower to continue the war much longer than Armenia. Meanwhile, Azerbaijani political scientist Ilgar Velizade noted that Armenia’s forces were not going to cede ground. Farhad Mammadov, an expert at the Valdai International Discussion Club, suggested that the sides could sign a new ceasefire deal, thereby invalidating the 1994 agreement. "But the new ceasefire deal should include new terms and it is extremely crucial to agree in due time on an exact schedule of withdrawing Armenia’s forces from the occupied territories."

Meanwhile, Armenia keeps insisting that on September 29 the country’s territory, namely the towns of Vardenis, Mets-Masrik and Sotk, was attacked by the forces of Turkey, a NATO member-state. On Wednesday, Yerevan disclosed the name of a pilot, who was killed in an alleged strike by a Turkish F-16 fighter jet and published photos of his Su-25’s wreckage. However, according to Baku’s version of the event, the Su-25 had just hit a mountain and there were allegedly two planes. Expert at the Russian International Affairs Council Ilya Kramnik explained that in fact there was no real evidence that the F-16 fighter jet had been involved in the incident or in combat actions. However, Yerevan is making fresh accusations against Turkey.

Ankara’s policy irritates both Armenia and neighboring Georgia, where ethnic Armenians blocked traffic on a highway claiming that Turkey was supplying its weapons to Azerbaijan while Georgia’s authorities were "turning a blind eye." Meanwhile, Armenia has secured the support of a stronger ally - French President Emmanuel Macron. The French leader said Paris was backing Armenia and announced talks on Nagorno-Karabakh with the Russian and US presidents. Obviously, unlike the conflicting sides the French president is not losing hope of solving the crisis through diplomatic means.

 

Izvestia: Moscow ready to attend Contact Group’s meetings in Minsk

Read also
Zelensky states ceasefire in Donbass holds 62 days

Moscow and the self-proclaimed Donbass republics are ready to resume face-to-face meetings of the Trilateral Contact Group on settling the conflict in eastern Ukraine in Minsk, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Izvestia. According to European diplomatic sources, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the talks have been held via video conferencing since March and the issue on moving the negotiating venue from Belarus was not on the agenda. Earlier, Deputy Head of Ukraine’s delegation to the Contact Group Alexei Reznikov stated that Kiev did not recognize Alexander Lukashenko as the legitimate president of Belarus and it would be senseless to go to Minsk. Reznikov stressed he would not do that "even if the pandemic ended," noting that other members of the Ukrainian delegation would not attend these talks either.

Meanwhile, European diplomatic sources confirmed that there was no discussion on holding the Contact Group’s talks in a more politically stable venue. There were no plans to resume face-to-face meetings either, they said. Earlier, Austria confirmed its readiness to host the talks if Russia and Ukraine made such a decision. However, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said it was premature to discuss this matter. "We are waiting for the challenging situation in Minsk to stabilize," he stated, noting that amid the coronavirus situation, it was not important where the talks were held.

Still, despite the ceasefire in Donbass, a peace deal is not on the horizon. The recent meeting of political advisers of the Normandy Four (Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany) in Berlin did not bring about any breakthroughs and the Contact Group’s talks were apparently stalled. According to former Ukrainian President Leonid Kravchuk, who heads the country’s delegation at the Contact Group, there was a real danger that the Minsk deal would not work at all. If the Ukrainian parliament did not amend the law on local elections in 2020, which bans holding a vote in Donbass and thus runs counter to the Minsk agreements, any further work of the Contact Group would be stonewalled, he explained.

In turn, Moscow notes that Kiev was not even trying to hide its reluctance to meet its commitments under the Minsk peace deal and called on Ukraine to comprehend that the path to peace in Donbass did not lie in rewriting previous agreements. According to Mikhail Pogrebinsky, director of the Kiev Center of Political Studies and Conflictology, if Ukraine de jure pulled out of the Minsk talks, then the EU would not have further grounds to extend sanctions against Russia. But Kiev could not let that happen, the expert noted.

 

Kommersant: Russia announces ban on round timber exports starting in 2022

Read also
Putin instructs government to stop uncontrolled export of unprocessed timber

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s request to fully prohibit the export of round timber starting in 2022 has split the timber industry into two camps. If major corporations, which often face the lack of raw materials, consider the measure useful, those companies that don’t have processing capacities castigated it as a lethal blow. The Russian government pledges to support market players. However, experts doubt that the sharp halt of exports will be advantageous for the market, which in any case won’t be able to change in a year, Kommersant business daily writes.

The president’s decision will help increase the volume of deficient raw materials in the country, but will require the government’s assistance to numerous market players, especially in Russia’s Far East, participants of the sector interviewed by the newspaper said. Sources close to the Russian government said that this measure had been a long-awaited one and bringing order to the sector was one of key goals of the new cabinet.

Last year, Federation Council (upper house) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko called for halting the export of round timber, but temporarily until the new Forest Code was drawn up. Russia’s Minister of Natural Resources Dmitry Kobylkin suggested suspending supplies only to China, which accounts for up to 70% of Russia’s export.

One of major timber companies - the Segezha Group - positively assessed the export ban. Managing Director for Implementing State Programs and Forest Policy Nikolai Ivanov noted that the support of processing wood was necessary while the lack of raw materials was evident. The Ilim Group noted that the steps on bringing order to the timber sector were "definitely right." The prohibition on exporting unprocessed timber will enable domestic producers to increase the volume of raw materials.

However, many players in the sector described the total ban on round timber exports as a dangerous step, which could affect the sector in the Far East. Some sources believe that the blanket export ban would trigger an opposite effect: it is impossible to organize processing within such a short period and more shady schemes will pop up, while budget revenues will decline.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Lukashenko back to playing integration card with Moscow

Read also
Belarus never went back on its word on constitutional reform — diplomat

Minsk and Moscow have resumed talks on deepening integration during this week’s traditional event, the Forum of Regions. The Belarusian authorities have announced plans on shifting transit flows from Baltic ports to Russia. Local experts believe this would jeopardize Belarusian national interests, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

The newspaper highlighted the fact that Russia’s government delegation was not present at the traditional Forum of Regions hosted in Minsk and this was explained by the coronavirus pandemic. Both presidents, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin, sent their video messages to the forum participants. However, not everyone in Minsk believed the epidemiological explanation. Political scientist Valery Karbalevich noted that the Russian authorities’ decision not to come to Minsk was political in order to "downgrade the status of the event" and Lukashenko.

Russia has reminded Lukashenko that he should not have any illusions of having a ‘free hand’ nor forget about the Sochi agreements, the expert said. Moscow is dropping hints that his level is contacts with Russian governors. The official Belarusian media reported that the forum was productive like never before. According to official statements, the sides are again discussing joint projects.

The Belarusian pubic was mostly interested in a statement by Belarusian Ambassador to Moscow Vladimir Semashko that the allies had resumed talks on the roadmaps aimed at deepening integration. Experts earlier claimed that many of these integration roadmaps were disadvantageous for Belarus. They also voiced doubt over economic benefits of Lukashenko’s plans to switch trade transit flows from Baltic ports to Russia. The Belarusian leader suggested building a port in the Leningrad Region. Lukashenko did not hide that such decisions were mainly political rather than economic. The Baltic states have thrown their backing behind the protests in Belarus, refusing to recognize Lukashenko as president and they have imposed sanctions.

 

Izvestia: Oil prices to hit new lows, experts predict

Read also
Belarus may supply 4-6 mln tonnes of oil products through Russian ports

In the coming weeks the price of Brent oil could plunge to $35 per barrel and fall to $30 next month, according to analysts interviewed by Izvestia. They believe the oil prices will hit new lows due to the rising number of coronavirus cases around the world and the insufficient demand for energy supplies.

Since early September, oil prices have lost 10.5% in value. The coordinated actions of OPEC+ now remain a containing factor, experts note. For Russia’s budget this situation won’t be a serious blow, according to their estimates. However, this could affect investment activity in the oil and gas sector.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic is not the only factor exerting pressure on the global oil market, analyst at VYGON Consulting Ivan Timonin said. In the coming months, the supply is expected to rise: some 0.4 mln barrels per day will soon return to the market amid revived production in the US after Hurricane Laura. Global demand for oil, on the contrary, will resume slower than expected.

According to the head of the analytical department at AMarkets Artem Deyev, the market will be also affected by news from Libya on restored production. In general, the expert noted that the global oil market would see a global transformation. General consumption after 2020 will drop 10% (some 9 mln-10 mln barrels per day won’t be in demand).

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: Armenia, Azerbaijan say no to ceasefire and Lukashenko laughs off EU leaders
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, September 30
Read more
US military transport plane conducts emergency landing in Odessa, report says
Read more
WHO records lower coronavirus mortality across the globe
The health official attributed the trend to better awareness of the population
Read more
Joe Biden’s son and his partners received $16.5 million from Burisma — Ukrainian MP
According to the politician, Hunter Biden was paid by laundered money for his services for Ukraine's Burisma Holdings energy company
Read more
Armenia reports fierce fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh’s north and south
The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on September 27, according to earlier reports
Read more
US creates time pressure in New START issue, names unacceptable terms — ambassador
Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier described the New START extension as "the issue of primary importance that should and must be promptly dealt with"
Read more
Press review: Armenian-Azeri conflict heats up and Trump's Supreme Court pick woes
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 28th
Read more
Attack on Azerbaijan equal to attack on Turkey — senior Ankara official
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier in the day that his country is ready to support Azerbaijan in the conflict both at the negotiating table and on the battlefield
Read more
Putin instructs government to stop uncontrolled export of unprocessed timber
The president requested completely banning shipments of round timber of coniferous species out of Russia starting January 1, 2022
Read more
Lavrov ready to meet in Moscow with Azerbaijani, Armenian counterparts
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also confirmed readiness to offer the Moscow platform for organizing respective contacts, including for holding a new meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia
Read more
Foreign countries refuse to supply radio electronic systems for Russian aircraft
Department director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Vasily Shpak said foreign countries attempt to stop Russian civil aviation industry in such way
Read more
Armenian PM says Azerbaijan’s operation in Karabakh was plotted during drills with Turkey
The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on September 27
Read more
Vladimir Lisin tops list of richest Russians
His fortune is estimated at $22.7 bln
Read more
Press review: Armenia, Azerbaijan say no to ceasefire and Lukashenko laughs off EU leaders
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, September 30
Read more
Rostec begins serial production of Mi-28NM
The company plans to provide 98 helicopters by 2027, according to the CEO
Read more
No one will make Baku leave Nagorno-Karabakh soil under its control, says president
The Azerbaijani leader vowed that "Azerbaijan would restore its territorial integrity"
Read more
Putin expresses concern over Nagorno-Karabakh developments in call with Armenian PM
This is the second phone call between Putin and Pashinyan in the last few days, their previous phone call took place on Sunday
Read more
Battle against coronavirus in Russia continues, Putin cautions
The president asked the Russian nationals to abide by all recommendations from medics and specialists
Read more
Kremlin says Biden-Trump debate shows a new trend in US ‘political culture’
The Kremlin has refused to evaluate US presidential debate
Read more
Russia works on hybrid power plant helicopter with artificial intelligence
It is expected that such features will make the helicopter of the future more effective for medical evacuation and search and rescue operations
Read more
Russia’s military operation in Syria was necessary, helped to defeat IS — defense minister
The active phase of the Russian military operation lasted 804 days, from September 30, 2015, to December 11, 2017
Read more
Yerevan debunks reports of Tochka-U missile system use in Nagorno-Karabakh
Earlier, the Azerbaijani top brass issued a statement that the Armenian forces used a Tochka-U tactical missile system at the contact line
Read more
Russia overcomes dependency on Ukraine, NATO for military products — Deputy PM
The high-ranking official recalled that after sanctions were imposed on Moscow and Ukrainian manufacturers refused to ship military products to Russia in 2014, a complex of measures was developed to replace the imported goods
Read more
Turkey's F-16 fighter downs Armenia's Su-25 from Azerbaijani territory — Yerevan
According to official Yerevan, the pilot of the shot down aircraft died
Read more
Belarus never went back on its word on constitutional reform — diplomat
The spokeswoman stressed that it is unacceptable to interfere in the internal affairs of Belarus and to point out to the country’s residents what needs to be done
Read more
Armenia ready to request military assistance from Russia, ambassador says
On Sep 27, Baku said that Armenia had shelled the Azeri army’s positions and Yerevan, in turn, claimed that Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces had launched an offensive towards Nagorno-Karabakh, shelling regional settlements
Read more
Post-Soviet security bloc to look into Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, says Kremlin
Read more
Germany to consult with EU on Navalny case after getting OPCW results, says Merkel
The chancellor stressed that the incident with the blogger was not just a matter between Germany and Russia but an issue that should be addressed globally
Read more
Moscow-St. Petersburg high-speed railway line construction to start in 2021
The project may be complete in 2027, according to First Deputy Transport Minister Innokenty Alafinov
Read more
Yerevan eyes forming military and political alliance with Karabakh
Earlier, Armenian PM announced that Yerevan was also considering plans of recognizing Nagorno-Karabakh’s independence
Read more
Armenia eyes recognizing Nagorno-Karabakh’s independence
There is also the possibility of forming a military and political alliance with Karabakh, the Armenian PM said
Read more
Three customers negotiate purchasing Ansat Aurus helicopter
One machine is ready, the company hopes it will be sold this year
Read more
Air leak at International Space Station localized to Russia’s Zvezda module
Roscosmos underlined that the leakage was isolated in the service module’s working cell
Read more
Press review: Russia uses soft power in Caucasus and Cuba, Uzbekistan to join EAEU
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, September 29
Read more
Belarus imposes retaliatory sanctions on Baltic states
The move targets about 300 officials from Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, according to official Minsk
Read more
Moscow sees Merkel’s visit to Navalny as attempt to politicize situation — diplomat
Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it had no doubts that the OPCW Technical Secretariat, which demonstrated its political bias before, will confirm the presence of Novichok in Navalny's samples
Read more
Engineering and development work for Ka-52M helicopter to be over in 2022
Within the framework of the project for upgrading the Ka-52 helicopter the Syrian experience was taken into account, according to the CEO of the holding company Helicopters of Russia
Read more
Khmeimim base turns into homey neighborhood over five years — personnel
September 30, 2020 marks precisely five years since the beginning of the military operation for providing assistance to the people of Syria in clearing the country of international terrorist groups
Read more
Russian intelligence head says CIA, Pentagon implicated in Belarus unrest
The United States is using dirty methods to whip up tensions in Belarus, the foreign intelligence chief stated
Read more
International community shows rare unity on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict — Russian diplomat
The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted that the international community called for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations
Read more
Baku vows to destroy Armenian S-300 missile systems if they turn up in Nagorno-Karabakh
On September 27, Baku said that Armenia had shelled the Azerbaijani army’s positions and Yerevan, in turn, claimed that Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces had launched an offensive towards Nagorno-Karabakh, shelling regional settlements
Read more
Putin, Macron discuss Nagorno-Karabakh
Russian and French Presidents have called on the opposing parties to exercise maximum restraint
Read more
UNSC to hold closed consultations over Nagorno-Karabakh on September 29 — source
The consultation format implies that only diplomats of the 15 Security Council member states are in attendance without the parties to the conflict
Read more
Gazprom expects to see growth of Russian gas purchases by Turkey in 2020
Perhaps it will not be able to compensate for the decline in the first half of the year, according to Gazprom
Read more
Azerbaijani forces claim destruction of Armenian air missile system in Karabakh
Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry also reported numerous Armenian casualties over three days of combat
Read more
Macron: It was a mistake not to establish European dialogue with Russia over disarmament
The French president believes that Europe should build its own dialogue with Moscow instead of delegating the issue to NATO
Read more
Russia's Sukhoi Su-34 jets make first-ever nighttime flight into stratosphere
The aircraft destroyed a hypothetical enemy at a supersonic speed, according to the Central Military District's press service
Read more
Russian military use newest TOS-2 heavy flamethrower for the first time
The system was used during the main stage of the "Kavkaz-2020" military drills
Read more
Defense technology behemoth Rostec releases video of combat exoskeletons in action
The video portrays a soldier in full combat gear moving across rugged terrain, running, squatting, jumping onto a high platform, getting into a motor vehicle and ascending a stairway
Read more
All Azerbaijani attacks repelled by Nagorno-Karabakh’s forces — Armenian defense ministry
Armenia’s losses were being verified and would be announced on Wednesday
Read more
Putin says understands people are tired, but COVID-19 is dangerous adversary
The president recalled that he earlier made a decision to delegate a significant portion of authority on coronavirus prevention to the regions that will be supported from the federal center
Read more