Zelensky states ceasefire in Donbass holds 62 days

KIEV, September 27. /TASS/. The ceasefire has lasted for 62 days in Donbass, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said at a meeting on the Contact Group seeking peace for Ukraine held at the Mayorskoye checkpoint on Saturday.

"We see minimum losses. As of today, the ceasefire has been holding for 62 days," the president said thanking Ukrainian troops for their restraint, while the command of the army and the military operation in Donbass, to the commander-in-chief "for their righteous approach to the army, to each officer, to each soldier and for finding an understanding so that this first step towards peace in Donbass could become possible."

According to the presidential press office, the meeting touched on the agreements achieved by the leaders of the Normandy Four group (comprising Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France) at their Paris summit last December, as well as on the obstacles hindering the implementation of the accords.

"It was noted that the comprehensive and lasting ceasefire is an unconditional success on the way towards achieving peace in Donbass," Zelensky’s office said.

Earlier in the day, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Center on Ceasefire Control and Coordination reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces opened mortar fire against the DPR on Saturday for the first time since the additional measures aimed at ensuring the ceasefire came into force in late July. Two 82mm mortars were fired into Dolomitnoye from Novoluganskoye.

On July 27, additional measures, approved by the Contact Group seeking peace for eastern Ukraine to ensure a ceasefire, came into effect in Donbass. Among the measures are a ban on any offensive, intelligence or sabotage activities, on the use of all types of aircraft, on the use of fire, including sniper fire, and on the deployment of heavy weapons in inhabited localities. One of the key provisions of the agreement stipulates disciplinary measures for breaking the ceasefire, whereas in case of offensive operations, return fire is allowed only after a direct order from the command.