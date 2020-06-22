{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Will Egypt, Turkey clash over Libya and can Russia return spooked investors

Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 22th
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi Natalia Fedosenko/TASS
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi
© Natalia Fedosenko/TASS

Izvestia: Experts see Biden gaining ground in US presidential race

Voter support for US President Donald Trump has been slowly slipping away ahead of the presidential election. Nationwide polls show Democrat contender Joe Biden having a lead of between 3% and 14% over Trump. However, the incumbent president’s team is not rushing to ring alarm bells. American experts polled by Izvestia explained that the 2016 scenario when the overwhelming majority of opinion polls were mistaken in their forecasts could repeat again. Besides, the White House occupant’s supporters often prefer to keep silent about their political choice, like during the previous campaign. However, obviously the Republican incumbent is not a clear favorite anymore in the race against the former Vice President like before the coronavirus pandemic and the protests that engulfed the country. The Black Lives Matter movement dominating the US agenda over the past month and Trump’s approach delivered a serious blow to his rankings.

Read also
Biden gets enough delegates’ votes for presidential nomination - media

Meanwhile, it is too early to write Trump off or even dismiss him. Neil Newhouse, a co-founder of Public Opinion Strategies think tank, told Izvestia that there is no doubt that Biden is now in the lead over Trump, but the race is not yet in full swing. Voters still don’t know a lot about Biden, although he has been in politics for more than 30 years. What is happening today will surely differ from what will be in September. Besides, the current protests are unlikely to greatly impact voter attitudes toward Trump, the expert noted. He is convinced that some voters prefer not to tell sociologists that they support Trump. This was the case four years ago and could also repeat in the current situation, he noted.

Expert at The Atlantic Council Anders Aslund believes that the situations in 2016 and 2020 differ. First, Hillary Clinton was considered "the elite", while Joe Biden is seen as a blue-collar candidate. Besides, many disliked Trump’s ex-rival, but this is not so in the case with the current Democratic candidate. Meanwhile, the nationwide US protests pose a threat to the former Vice President since they drag him further to the left on racial, law enforcement and social issues. So, not all voters like that.

 

Kommersant: Foreign investors flee Russian market, but search for cheap assets bound to bring them back

After a three-week pause, international investors started rolling back investments in the Russian stock market. In the past week, they withdrew nearly $60 mln. This outflow can be seen in many regional funds and is explained by the desire to record profits after the vibrant growth over the past few months. Meanwhile, experts believe that amid the large-scale monetary stimulus from major global central banks, the search for cheap assets will resume and the demand for investing in the Russian market will be restored, Kommersant business daily writes.

"Several years ago, such levels [of outflow] could cause panic around the world and total sales of everything," Region Asset Management’s Alexei Skaballanovich told the paper. Now, with investors stung by the epidemic, this just resulted in a situation when they stopped hunting for cheap assets around the world. The reason for recording profits could be the destabilization in the United States triggered by the protests and the widespread looting as well as Donald Trump’s shattered position. Investors are also worried about the economic forecasts by the Federal Reserve System, which predicts a 6.5% economic slump this year.
 

Read also
World witnessing US century ceding to Asian one, says EU foreign policy chief

Many experts doubt that the current situation will last. According to Skaballanovich, the second wave of the pandemic has so far been limited to just talk, while major measures taken by central banks around the world on reducing rates and filling the system with money are still in place. Capital will keep searching for high-profit assets and the Russian stock market, which has the highest dividend profitability in the world, will keep attracting investors, he noted. Dmitry Kosmodemyansky, an Otkritie assets manager, agrees that the flow of international money to the Russian market "is just a matter of time."

 

Izvestia: Amendment to prioritize Russian Constitution over international law could trigger new sanctions

The amendment on the supremacy of the Russian Constitution over international law is a natural follow-up of the existing Russian norms, members of a working group on the amendments to the Constitution questioned by Izvestia said. Earlier, the Venice Commission at the Council of Europe recommended giving up this initiative recalling that Russia had undertaken particular commitments when joining the organization. This is just a recommendation and that’s why it will be taken into account last of all, politicians and experts noted. However, the adoption of this amendment could be a new reason for imposing more anti-Russian sanctions.

Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the Russian Federation Council’s International Affairs Committee and a member of the working group on amendments to the Constitution, explained that the initiative does not annul Russia’s commitments to other countries and the changes are linked to just interpreting the clauses of intergovernmental agreements between Russia and supranational institutions.

Read also
Approval of changes to constitution to help cement Russia’s strong position - Kremlin

"This amendment is being introduced into the Constitution to reinforce the federal law on the powers of the Constitutional Court. It excludes any cases when there are attempts to exert additional pressure on us," Kosachev specified.

In 2015, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law allowing the Constitutional Court to consider it impossible to fulfill the decisions of international courts in Russia if they violate the principle of the supremacy of the nation’s top law. The amendment raises the provisions, now functioning in the country, to a new level, making them more important, said Suren Avakyan, a member of the working group on the constitutional amendments.

Meanwhile, the initiative could be seen as Russia attempting to isolate itself from the rest of the world, said Vladimir Entin, a corresponding member of the International Academy of Comparative Law and attorney at Klishin & Partners firm. "For other countries this will be a trump card for imposing sanctions and other restrictions on Russia."

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Egyptian leader responds to Turkey’s move in Libyan civil war

Egypt has a full right to deploy its forces to Libyan soil and will do so in case there is such a necessity, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi said responding to the bellicose statements and actions of Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Libyan supporters. Ankara has rejected a plan for peaceful settlement in Libya, known as the Cairo Initiative, which was supported by the majority of organizations and countries, including Russia and the United States, and is apparently bracing for a military solution to the conflict, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

Most recently, after lengthy battles, the forces of Fayez al-Sarraj, the prime minister of the Government of National Accord, repelled Khalifa Haftar’s troops from Tripoli with Turkey’s assistance. Later, the GNA’s Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha said any talks with Haftar were possible only after the Libyan National Army’s pullout from Sirt and the Jufra District. The Egyptian president said these two cities were a red line, which cannot be crossed.

Read also
Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar says his forces assume leadership in country

"Al-Sisi did not hesitate to declare to the whole world that he is interested in preventing Turkey from entering the territory of [Libya's] Oil Crescent. Ankara and Cairo have had tense relations for a long time. Now, Turkey has announced its long-term plans in Libya. Egypt has been relying on Libyan oil and its economy for several decades. Despite the civil war, many Egyptians are still working in Libya," said Senior Lecturer at the Higher School of Economics' School of Oriental Studies Andrei Chuprygin. The future scenario depends on foreign actors, the expert noted. So far, only Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Al-Sisi’s long-time allies, have declared their support for his stance. Neither the US nor Russia have commented on the Egyptian leader’s statement.

"Everyone is considering what to do next. But the big players are unlikely to keep aloof. Hardly anyone of them is interested in a war between Turkey and Egypt. This would be a major conflict, which the Middle East has not seen since 1967. Everyone will lose in the end," the expert warned.

 

Kommersant: Russia boosts meat exports to Asia

Expanding to Asia offers new opportunities for Russian meat producers. Analysts of the National Rating Agency predict that Russian meat exports could rise 50% to 470,000 tonnes by the end of 2020. President of Agrifood Strategies Albert Davleyev said the NRA’s forecast reflected the current export dynamics and supplies could even grow 80-100%, Kommersant writes.

The surge in pork supplies is mostly related to sales to Vietnam amid a decrease in production in Asia due to African swine fever, the research said. Last year, pork production in China dropped 21.3% to 42.5 mln tonnes, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. As African swine fever keeps spreading in China, meat production plunged by 20 mln or 30 mln tonnes and it’s impossible to compensate for this decline through the efforts of several key exporters, Davleyev noted. So, Russian companies are eyeing prospects on boosting the volume of supplies through Vietnam and Hong Kong, he said. Sergey Yushin, who heads the National Meat Association, said the key drivers of high rates of meat exports would be the dynamics of prices on the Vietnamese and Chinese markets as well as continued growth in meat production in Russia.

However, trade restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could prevent Russia from fulfilling its export potential, the research noted. According to Davleyev, the growth in meat exports could free the domestic market from excessive volumes, which currently affects prices.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: What are Telegram’s prospects and Cyprus may lose its offshore luster
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, June 19
Read more
Putin censures Zelensky for accusations that USSR started WWII
During his visit to Poland in January this year, Zelensky accused the USSR of starting the World War II on par with the Nazi Germany
Read more
French historian describes Putin’s article on WWII as ‘profound’
"I totally agree with what Putin said in his article. History must never be forgotten, as its lessons give us a better understanding of the present-day situation in the world," he said
Read more
Russia ready to discuss space activities as part of dialogue with US — ministry
The newly released US defense space strategy reveals Washington’s aggressive policy in this sphere
Read more
Trump says could meet with Venezuela’s Maduro - report
Answering a question whether he regrets the advice of his former National Security Advisor John Bolton to support Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guadio, Trump said "not particularly"
Read more
India eyeing purchase of 20 Mig-29 jets from Russia — media
The procurement can begin two years after the agreement with Russia is signed
Read more
Lukashenko says Russian-Belarusian issues can be solved
According to the Belarusian leader, the pandemic has spotlighted many issues
Read more
Russia has not made any decisions on opening borders for foreigners yet — Kremlin
In any case, the closed borders regime does not apply to official visits of delegations, the Kremlin spokesman said
Read more
Archaeologists discover ancient ritual burial site near Russia’s Krasnodar
They believe a chieftain or a nobleman is buried there
Read more
Russia documents 7,889 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours
Over 334,000 people recover from COVID-19 in Russia
Read more
Moscow’s mayor calls for remote work to be extended for one-two months
The mayor added that the number of movements around the city increased considerably to about 70% of the pre-pandemic level
Read more
US Navy amphibious assault ship enters Black Sea
It joined the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter, according to the Ukrainian web portal Dumskaya
Read more
Putin says riots following George Floyd killing symptom of deep-rooted crisis in America
The Russian President also noted that key US political system’s problem is placing party interests above those of people
Read more
Merkel: Implementation of Minsk accords makes it impossible to lift anti-Russian sanctions
The sanctions will remain for six more months, in line with the EU's decision
Read more
Pilots of Russia’s MiG combat planes to get helmet-mounted target acquisition systems
The systems are to replace the imported Ukrainian devices, according to the supplier
Read more
World in new, dangerous phase of coronavirus pandemic, says WHO director-general
Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recalled that on Thursday 150,000 new cases were reported to the World Health Organization
Read more
Press review: What are Telegram’s prospects and Cyprus may lose its offshore luster
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, June 19
Read more
Russia’s coronavirus recoveries exceed new cases this week
On June 15-21, the crisis center reported 55,716 new COVID-19 cases and 59,661 recoveries
Read more
Number of forged 5,000-ruble banknotes grows in Moscow — police
The number increased by 13% year-on-year in the first five months of 2020
Read more
Most of COVID patients have blood type A, says Russian health official
Every second coronavirus patient in Russia has no symptoms, according to the official
Read more
Russian fighter jets scrambled to intercept US B-52H bombers over Okhotsk Sea
No violations of Russia’s state border were allowed
Read more
Russian, US diplomats to discuss arms control in Vienna on June 22-23
The US also invited China to join the discussion
Read more
Russia, Belarus sign agreement on mutual recognition of each other’s visas
Under the agreement, citizens of third countries with a valid visa of either Russia or Belarus will be allowed to enter, leave and stay in the other country until their visa expires, to cross the land border of Russia and Belarus by rail or air and via major highways
Read more
Press review: Germany shifts from US friend to foe and will the UN stop Israeli annexation
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, June 18
Read more
Turkmenistan’s president tells Putin cannot visit Russia for Victory Day Parade
Defense Minister Major General Begench Gundogdyev would lead the country’s delegation to Moscow
Read more
Musk popular in Russia due to illusions pinned on private projects, says Russian scientist
The former deputy president of the Russian Academy of Sciences, is certain that the current fuss about Musk’s projects stems from the expectations free market economy enthusiasts pin on the privatization of space and space projects at some future date
Read more
Russia hopes China, India show wisdom to avoid any escalation - Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russia "always stands ready to offer services and help in settling thorny conflicts between the countries that are its partners and allies"
Read more
Belarusian authorities thwarted destabilization plot, Lukashenko says
According to the Belarusian leader, outer powers were involved in the attempt that, as Lukashenko says, could entail a "Maidan"
Read more
EU leaders agree to extend economic sanctions against Russia for six months
The European Union introduced sanctions against Russia in view of the developments in Ukraine and reunification of Crimea and Russia in 2014
Read more
Russia won’t force China to join nuclear arms talks - Russian envoy
Anatoly Antonov said that China should itself decide whether these talks are beneficial for the country
Read more
Putin’s WW2 article raised much interests in US - Russian envoy
The publication raised a lot of interest and launched discussions, he said
Read more
‘Can’t play Trump like a fiddle’: Kremlin puts Bolton’s Putin-baiting crusade to rest
The spokesman was asked to comment on remarks made by Trump’s ex-National Security Advisor John Bolton ahead of publication of his book
Read more
Russia, West need mutually respectful dialogue on questions of history — US expert
He also supported the Russian president’s initiative to hold a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council
Read more
Latest Pantsyr-SM surface-to-air missile/gun system to be presented at Moscow V-Day parade
The new Pantsyr received the capability of effectively striking all types of drones, taking into account the experience gained in Syria. Its striking range was extended to 30 km
Read more
West mistakenly believes that world can be ruled from Washington — Russian official
"The most important lesson from the past is that if any country tries to rule the world all by itself this will undoubtedly end in disaster," he said
Read more
Tehran rejects IAEA resolution, will retaliate
On Friday, the IAEA Board of Governors adopted a draft resolution sponsored by the UK, France and Germany, demanding that Iran grant access to two facilities where, the agency suspects, the country could be illegally stockpiling nuclear materials
Read more
Russia, Finland have no territorial claims to each other - Russian diplomat
According to Finland’s Iltalehti newspaper, Jukka Seppinen, a former Finnish diplomat, wrote in his new book that in the late 1980s-early 1990s Moscow was allegedly ready to discuss possible transfer of Karelia to Finland but the ten Finnish President Mauno Koivisto refused to discuss this matter
Read more
Four Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers perform flight over neutral waters of northern seas
At some sections of the route, the Russian aircraft were escorted by US Air Force F-22 fifth-generation fighters
Read more
Russian-Polish relations at their lowest point - Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov added that Russia is disappointed by Warsaw’s confrontational policy
Read more
US Navy amphibious assault ship begins transit into Black Sea
The amphibious assault ship Oak Hill is going to join the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter, the press office of the US 6th Fleet reported on Thursday
Read more
Defense minister to lead Chinese delegation at Victory Parade in Moscow
Most of the Chinese delegation’s members have already arrived in Moscow and China’s servicemen are training together with the Russian military personnel in the run-up to the parade, the ambassador said
Read more
Nord Stream 2 may contribute to Europe’s energy security - Kremlin
We are hoping that the project will be finalized, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
US military plans overtly aimed at deterring Russia, China - ambassador
Anatoly Antonov pointed out that Russia would prefer to avoid this scenario
Read more
Russian embassy sent note to UK about Skripals ‘moving’ to New Zealand, says envoy
The ambassador recalled that New Zealand’s leadership had refuted the claims that the former spy and his daughter moved there
Read more
Son of ex-Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev dies in US
Sergei Krushchev was 84 years old
Read more
Approval of changes to constitution to help cement Russia’s strong position - Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out that certain Western countries had never approved of Russia's growing independence
Read more
Putin not ruling out he will run for new presidential term
Meanwhile, the Russian leader cautioned officials against searching for a successor to him now, saying that they should rather focus on their work
Read more
Russian medics manage to minimize losses from COVID-19 - Putin
President hopes Moscow’s experience will help beat COVID-19 epidemic in rest of Russia
Read more
Experience with Ebola can help Russia develop vaccine against COVID-19 faster
Clinical testing of the vaccine developed by the Gamalei National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology began on June 18
Read more
Russia has no trust in UK account of Salisbury events — foreign intelligence chief
"When they say it is ‘highly likely’ that Russia is to blame we are not convinced by that," Naryshkin said.
Read more
Russian, Egyptian top diplomats call for immediate launch of intra-Libyan dialogue
They agreed that there is no alternative to the immediate and lasting cessation of hostilities and the beginning of dialogue involving all Libyan parties to reach generally acceptable agreements on all aspects of settlement based on the results of the Berlin conference
Read more