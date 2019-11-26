Press review: Opposition wins big in Hong Kong and EU mulls backing Palestinian state

Kommersant: Opposition wins landslide victory in Hong Kong local elections The Hong Kong District Council elections, which saw a record high voter turnout (71% compared to 74% in 2015), have actually become a referendum, which was supposed to show whether the public was ready to rally around the authorities or vote for the opposition, Kommersant writes. The local elections were also a prologue to the key political event of the coming year, that is, elections to the local parliament consisting of 1,200 seats and electing the head of the Hong Kong administration. In the event of a victory in this year’s local elections, the opposition could hope that it would be able to control more seats in parliament next year and oppose the authorities more vigorously.

While the Hong Kong administration had to acknowledge the defeat of the forces supporting it and called for respecting the people’s choice, Beijing’s response was much harsher. The Chinese Foreign Ministry stressed that Hong Kong was part of China, adding that Beijing would not tolerate those who were trying to destroy its stability and prosperity. The victory of the opposition so far has rather symbolic significance, since the activity of local councils is limited to tackling current issues related to the functioning of the metropolis, Brian Yeung, an independent Hong Kong expert and founder of Brianstorm Content Solutions, told the paper. On the other hand, the expert noted that the smashing success of the anti-government forces showed the degree of the population’s rejection of the authorities and their policies. Izvestia: European Union mulls recognizing Palestinian state The European Union will consider the recognition of Palestine as an independent state, but that will happen at the right time, the European Commission’s press service informed Izvestia. It also reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to resolving the Middle East conflict based on the "two states for two peoples" formula.

According to the press service, the recognition of Palestine is an important issue for EU members. It also stressed that the creation of two states was the only way of bringing peace and security, which both Israelis and Palestinians deserved, to the region. On November 24, Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn urged the European Union to recognize Palestine as an independent state. He stressed that this step could be a response to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s statement on the legitimacy of Israeli settlements in the Palestinian territories. Palestine is demanding that Brussels show more independence in this matter, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told the paper. "We ask the Europeans to transform this discussion into practical deeds and back the UN principle of creating two states, as well as speak out against the construction of illegal Israeli settlements on Palestinian soil. We ask the EU to recognize a Palestinian state within the borders of June 4, 1967, with a capital in East Jerusalem. That would be the best message to the Americans and the entire global community, and a clear signal of the independence of European policies," the ambassador stressed. According to Sergei Melkonyan, an employee of the Institute for Oriental Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences, if the EU recognizes Palestine, relations between Israel and Brussels will not change radically. "In general, the EU cannot recognize any state independently. This is the prerogative right of its members, most of which will not back that initiative," the expert explained. Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Syria civil war shifting towards oil and economics As of late, increasingly louder demands from Damascus and pro-Syria allies have been voiced against Washington, calling on the US to hand over the control of oil and gas fields to Assad’s forces. Stanislav Ivanov, Leading Research Fellow at the Primakov Institute of World Economy and International Relations, reported on this in his article published by Nezavisimaya Gazeta. They seem quite natural, but if one takes an unbiased look at them, this could be fraught with many pitfalls. "To begin with, the eastern bank of the Euphrates River rich in oil and gas was freed from the Islamic State (IS, terror group, outlawed in Russia) by Kurdish militias backed by the US-led international coalition. Russia’s Aerospace Forces likewise contributed to vanquishing IS units, while government troops took no active part in hostilities," he recalled.

"The Kurds and Sunni Arabs in eastern Syria believe that they should not hand over their territories and resources under Damascus’ control until a new Constitution is approved and a coalition government is formed. Besides, there was no proposal to them on the joint use of these fields from [Syrian President Bashar] Assad," the expert stressed. He noted that, despite Assad’s appeals to Syria’s domestic business community and the global community "to invest in rebuilding Syria’s economy and infrastructure, the country has so far received no substantial financial resources." "It looks as if the ‘neither peace nor war’ scenario, when the approval of a new Constitution and the formation of the coalition government have been delayed indefinitely, suits Assad, his entourage and Damascus’ main sponsors. <…> That’s why the current Syrian establishment and its allies in Tehran are trying to avoid any financial investment in Syria’s future and are trying to compensate for their expenses wherever possible seeking only immediate benefits," the expert added. Kommersant: Russian oil titan asks for tax exemptions Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin is seeking tax exemptions on importing foreign-made equipment for oil and gas projects in territorial and inland waters, Kommersant has found out. Sechin sent a letter on the issue to Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. According to the Rosneft CEO, a special customs procedure is required, which is already in place in offshore areas. Although the issue has been discussed since 2014, no progress has been made because of the stance of the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry, according to which, zero duties should be linked to import substitution objectives.

