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Putin describes UN Charter as key source of international law

Russia places particular importance on preserving and strengthening the central role of the United Nations in international affairs, Russian President said

NEW DELHI, September 12. /TASS/. The United Nations Charter remains the key source of international law, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, addressing the BRICS summit in India.

"The entire system of international relations is malfunctioning. The effectiveness of a number of multilateral structures and institutions is declining. That said, Russia places particular importance on preserving and strengthening the central role of the United Nations in international affairs. Its Charter is the key source of international law," he pointed out.

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Vladimir Putin
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