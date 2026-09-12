Work on BRICS summit joint statement ongoing — Kremlin aide

NEW DELHI, September 12. /TASS/. Work on the joint statement following the BRICS summit is underway, with efforts continuing to find wording acceptable to all sides, Russian Presidential Aide for International Affairs Yuri Ushakov told the Vesti news program.

"People are working right now. Experts are finalizing the wording. Our summit will certainly not end without a final document or concluding statement," he assured. "We are standing here, while people are working and devising various wordings that could satisfy both sides. The work is in progress," Ushakov said.