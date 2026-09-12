Putin, Modi discuss most pressing issues during joint car ride — Kremlin aide

NEW DELHI, September 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discuss the most important and pressing issues while traveling together by car, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told the Vesti news program.

"They continue the conversation that started at the negotiating table. The discussion goes on. It seems to me that when the two of them are alone, the most important and sensitive problems are discussed," Ushakov explained.

The presidential aide also praised the term "car diplomacy" that has emerged to describe such trips.

Earlier, Putin and Modi traveled together to the INNOPROM exhibition in New Delhi in the Indian Prime Minister's limousine.