Putin to address BRICS Business Forum in India on September 11 — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the BRICS Business Forum in India on Friday, September 11, and present initiatives for cooperation, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"Everything will begin on September 11. The BRICS Business Forum will take place in the afternoon of September 11. Our president will participate," the Kremlin aide said. He added that the forum’s program includes several thematic sessions devoted, in particular, to the digital economy and innovation.

"The event will conclude with a plenary session attended by BRICS leaders. Our president will participate and deliver a speech outlining initiatives for trade, economic, investment and transport cooperation among the group’s member countries," Ushakov announced.

The presidential aide noted that the Business Forum is the main platform for dialogue among business representatives from BRICS countries. Organized annually through the BRICS Business Council, it traditionally begins a day before the summit itself.

According to Ushakov, Russia will send a highly representative delegation to the Business Forum. "So far, we have counted around 300 people. They include representatives of the relevant ministries and agencies - the Economic Development Ministry, the Industry and Trade Ministry and the Finance Ministry - as well as business associations, VEB, major corporations such as Rosatom, Rostec, PhosAgro, Miratorg, Russian Railways and Transmashholding, and major banks - Alfa-Bank, Alfa Group, Sberbank and others," he concluded.