BRICS accounts for around 40% of global GDP today — Ushakov

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. BRICS countries today account for around 40% of global GDP and represent nearly half of the world's population, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said at a briefing.

"Today, the 11 BRICS countries account for around 40% of global gross domestic product, contribute nearly half of global economic growth, represent more than 47% of the world's population and cover around 32% of its land area," he said.

Ushakov recalled that the group includes leading countries in Eurasia, Africa and Latin America.